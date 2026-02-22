Al Sudani's party signals shift as support in Iraq for Al Maliki's bid wavers

Iraqi Prime Minister’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition is indicating it may withdraw support for Nouri Al Maliki’s nomination to lead the next government, a move that could break the continuing political deadlock.

Last month, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani withdrew his bid for a second term, aiming to end the stalemate that followed the November 11 national elections. He instead threw his weight behind former prime minister Mr Al Maliki, who had once been his rival.

However, Mr Al Maliki’s nomination has never enjoyed full support within the Co-ordination Framework, the largest Shiite-led alliance of Iran-backed parties and armed groups in parliament, despite an alleged “blessing” from Tehran.

Key opponents include Qais Al Khazali, leader of the US-sanctioned Asaib Ahl Al Haq Movement, and Shiite cleric Ammar Al Hakim, head of the National State Forces Alliance.

Sunni political parties, as well as regional and international stakeholders, have also opposed the nomination, highlighting the challenges of forming a fully empowered government.

Legislator Bahaa Al Araji, who leads Reconstruction and Development Coalition in parliament, said Mr Al Sudani’s withdrawal was “to push for an end to the political statement” to allow forming the government.

“However this path is currently facing rejection from key parties within the Co-ordination Framework, political forces within the national sphere, and regional and international objections,” Mr Al Araji wrote on X late Saturday.

The wide opposition “needs a re-assessment of the tools and mechanisms that guarantee the achievement of the desired goal, away from biases and personal interests”, he added.

Some observers view Mr Al Sudani’s decision to step aside as a tactical move designed to make his own re-election more palatable to Washington.

Mr Al Maliki, 75, is the secretary general of the Dawa Party, one of the main Shiite groups that opposed Saddam Hussein, and he has been an influential player in Iraqi politics since 2003.

He served two terms as prime minister from 2006 to 2014. He has significant influence in Iraqi politics, with strong ties to Tehran and its proxy groups. His nomination has led to concerns about Iraq's political direction, with Washington expressing serious concerns.

He was accused of deepening the country's sectarian politics, fuelling corruption and increasing tension with Iraq’s mainly Sunni neighbours.

Mr Al Maliki has repeatedly denied enabling Iran-backed militant groups while in power, when billions of dollars of US reconstruction funds flowed into Iraq. His marginalisation of the country's Sunnis is considered by analysts as having led to the 2014 onslaught by ISIS and its capture of large parts of northern and western Iraq.

Immediately after his nomination, US President Donald Trump warned Washington would no longer support Iraq if Mr Al Maliki ‌became prime ‍minister and said the country would have “zero chance” of success.

“Last time ‍Maliki was in ⁠power, the country descended into poverty and total chaos,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time. “That should not be allowed to happen again.”