Lorry crash kills 18 near Port Said in Egypt

Eighteen people were killed on the first day of Ramadan in Egypt, when a lorry and a pick-up truck collided on the 30 June Axis, south of Port Said. Three people were injured.

Fishermen were travelling in the pick-up truck on their way to work at fish farms in Port Said when the incident happened at about 12.30pm on Thursday. It is likely they were from El Matareya in Dakahlia province, officials said.

It is unclear how the collision happened. Images posted on the Facebook page of Dakahlia Governor Tarek Marzouk showed the aftermath of the crash, with a pick-up truck crushed between two large cargo lorries and debris scattered across the road. The governor ordered that the victims' families be paid financial compensation and said they would receive "full support".

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered that they be provided monetary assistance.

Meanwhile, Port Said Governor Ibrahim Abu Limon went to the crash site and visited the injured in hospital to ensure they were receiving proper medical care. On Friday, the bodies of some of the dead were taken to a local mosque for burial and funeral prayers.

Traffic accidents kill thousands every year in Egypt, which has a poor transport safety record. Last year, nine people died and 11 were injured when two minibuses collided on Menoufia province's Regional Ring Road, known as the "Road of Death" because of the high number of fatal incidents there.

Speeding, poorly maintained roads and weak enforcement of traffic laws are the main reasons behind crashes.