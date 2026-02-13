Reza Pahlavi offers regime insiders a role in building a new Iran

Reza Pahlavi, the heir to the Iranian throne, has reached out to regime insiders offering a “wide tent” to ensure a stable transition.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the crown prince to the deposed Shah told of his 47-year mission to overthrow the regime and how uprisings were occurring with greater frequency. He cited the Green Movement of 2009 and the Women, Life, Freedom mass protest movements.

Questioned over his promise during the January demonstrations to protect those on the streets, Mr Pahlavi claimed he had supporters within the regime who were refusing to act against the people. “There's a sea of blood that separates today Iranian people with this regime,” he said. “Anyone who doesn't have the blood of the Iranian people on their hands should survive regime change and have a place in the future.”

He said he did not want to see de-Baathification of the type that tipped Iraq into chaos following the American-led invasion.

“They can be part of the solution, as opposed to remain part of the problem. That's very critical to maintain a stable transition, both on the civilian side as well as the military, paramilitary side.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's government survived the biggest nationwide challenge it has yet faced at a cost of at least 7,000 lives. He said foreign militias had tipped the balance for the regime.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Iran's former crown prince in Munich. AFP / XGTY

“Even if you have defectors, it's not enough to be a shield of protection,” he said. “People were chanting anyway on the streets, and we were successful in pushing the regime back, except for the regime acted the way it did.”

The figurehead of the opposition movement told Mr Trump that his promise to back up the protesters could still be redeemed.

“I think President Trump realises that the Iranian people have been very clear in asking for support. They actually believed in this promise of help is near hanging there,” he said. “President Trump needs to convince the whole world that he has given a diplomatic solution or diplomatic effort, the maximum chance.

“We'll have to see to what extent Iranians, from their side, are willing to settle for what has been agreed.”

Mr Pahlavi has promised to lead a two-year transitional government, giving way to the elected choice of Iranians.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a long-time Iran hawk and a close ally of Mr Trump, said on Friday that it would be a “disaster” if the President “lets the Iranian regime survive.”

Speaking at a Politico event also in Munich, he said it means “you can’t rely on America”.

The National last week reported that the White House is seeking input from prominent Iranian Americans who could assist in any transition should Tehran's government be toppled.