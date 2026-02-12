At least 15 killed as ferry sinks in Sudanese Nile

At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry capsized in the Nile River in northern Sudan, a medical group said.

The ferry had 27 people on board, including women and children, for the trip between the areas of Tiba Al Khawad and Deim Al Qaray in the city of Shendi late on Wednesday, said the Sudan Doctors Network, a medical group that tracks the country’s war.

It added that six people were rescued and that six were missing, with residents and civil defence teams leading the search.

“This painful human tragedy once again reveals the fragility of river transport and the absence of basic safety requirements,” said the network.

The absence of local authorities and civil defence rescue teams in the first hours of the accident exacerbated the tragedy, it added.

It called on the competent authorities to swiftly send rescue teams and necessary equipment to recover those who were missing.

People use ferries and traditional boats to cross the Nile in villages and rural areas in Sudan due to the limited number of bridges.

In 2018, at least 22 children drowned on their way to school when their boat capsized in the river.

In 2022, five Sudanese footballers on their way to play a match drowned when their boat sank north of the capital Khartoum.