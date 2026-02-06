At least 31 killed in Islamabad mosque blast

⁠At least 31 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in an explosion at a ‌Shi'ite mosque in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

The blast rocked the mosque ⁠during Friday prayers, police official Zafar Iqbal said.

"A total of 31 people have lost their lives. The number of wounded brought to hospitals has risen to 169," Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and called for "those responsible to be identified and brought to justice immediately". President Asif Ali Zardari said targeting innocent people was "a crime against humanity", in a statement carried by Pakistani media.

Local media described the blast as a suspected suicide bombing. Police officials told Reuters an attacker was stopped at the gate of the mosque before detonating the bomb.

Graphic imagery from the ​site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted mosque floor. Dozens more ‌injured people were lying in the garden outside the mosque as ‍people called for ‍help.