Iran's proxies issue threats of 'total war' as US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

Iraqi militia group Kataib Hezbollah said it was preparing for "total war" after a US aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, putting American forces within "striking range" of Iran.

The Iran-backed group's Secretary General, Abu Hussein Al Hamidawi, warned that any conflict with Tehran “will not be easy” and said its adversaries would “face severe consequences”. He urged fighters to be "field-ready".

"We address our call to our mujahideen brothers ... to prepare for a total war in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he added.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels also issued a warning, threatening renewed attacks on shipping. The Iran-backed rebels began a campaign of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea a month after the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023, in what the group called a show of solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Attacks have largely been halted since a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza, although the Houthis have repeatedly warned they could resume strikes if needed. The rebels posted an ominous video on X on Sunday that depicted a commercial vessel on fire, with the caption "soon".

The threats from Iran's proxies come amid growing fears of military escalation between Washington and Tehran.

A US aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, arrived in the Middle East on Sunday, placing American forces within range of Tehran, Israel’s Channel 13 reported. The broadcaster also said a ship carrying missile defence systems was heading to Israel, with a THAAD battery expected to arrive in "the coming days".

US President Donald Trump on Friday said an “armada” of American warships was heading to the Middle East amid mounting tension with Tehran. He has repeatedly threatened to intervene in support of protesters in Iran after a deadly crackdown on nationwide demonstrations.

At least 5,800 people have been killed during wave of protests in Iran, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said. About 17,000 more deaths are under review amid an internet blackout, the agency added. Iranian authorities have blamed the deaths on "foreign-backed" rioters, accusing the US and Israel of inciting violence in the country.

Mr Trump had reportedly been considering military action against Tehran during the unrest, but held back after being told that protest killings were easing and plans for large-scale executions had been halted. But fears of military escalation linger as Iranian and US officials trade threats.

“We have a big flotilla going in that direction and we’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last week as he returned to the US from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is accompanied by several guided-missile destroyers. The carrier’s air wing also includes F-35C fighter jets.

The assets are similar to the military vessels the US sent to the Caribbean Sea weeks before Mr Trump launched a military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.