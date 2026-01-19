Two babies dead and dozens in hospital after incident at West Jerusalem nursery

Two babies died at a nursery in West Jerusalem on Monday, with 53 taken to hospital in an incident that has shocked Israel.

Authorities ruled out “hazardous substances” being responsible for the deaths, as was initially suspected, and have provided no further indication as to the cause.

Israel’s ambulance service said it was called shortly after noon to reports of an unconscious four month old. Medics were then called again to attend to a second unconscious child. Both were taken to hospital but declared dead.

Police said three caregivers at the nursery have been detained for questioning. Media reports in Israel say the nursery, which is in an ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood, was unlicensed.

Footage broadcast on Israeli media appeared to show children at the nursery sleeping in overcrowded conditions, including around a toilet bowl.

Volunteer doctor Menachem Estrik, who treated children at the scene, said “dozens of infants and children were present in the building”.

“We began conducting searches and medical examinations of the infants and children who were at the scene, while placing them into ambulances and mobile intensive-care units, and evacuating them to hospitals in the city for further medical treatment,” he added.

Police said: "Forensic experts are on site conducting all necessary investigative measures to locate evidence and clarify the circumstances that led to the injuries of the infants."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he shared the "deep sorrow" of affected families.

"The loss of the lives of very young children is an immense, unspeakable tragedy, and my heart goes out to all the parents and children who have been affected," he said on X.