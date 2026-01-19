Iran gives protesters three days to 'surrender' for lighter punishment

Iran's police chief has given protesters three days to "surrender" in exchange for a lighter punishment.

Ahmadreza Radan said Iranian authorities would treat young people who joined in anti-regime protests as "deceived, not as enemy soldiers". Tehran claims US and Israeli intelligence services were behind the uprising.

"Those who were leaders and rioters will be dealt with severely according to the law," Mr Radan told Iranian state television. "Those who were deceived by the services and became their soldiers in a way have time to surrender themselves.

"If they surrender within a maximum of three days, their punishment will definitely be greatly reduced."

The protests were triggered by high prices but swelled into a broad revolt against Iran's clerical leadership. Activists say almost 4,000 people were killed during a crackdown by Tehran.

US President Donald Trump hinted at possible military intervention in support of the protests, which were seen as one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

But Mr Trump appeared to back off after receiving assurances that Iran would not stage mass executions of protesters. US warplanes bombed Iranian nuclear sites last June.

An internet shutdown imposed by authorities since January 8 has made it difficult to obtain and verify information from inside Iran. Activists reported a partial restoration of connectivity in some areas on Sunday.

One human rights group on Monday warned that protesters still faced being sentenced to death in "sham proceedings" before Iran's revolutionary courts.

Hina Jilani, a co-chair of the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, said "expedited trials, forced confessions" and executions were used to suppress protests in 2022 that erupted over a woman's death in the custody of Iran's morality police.

"The revolutionary courts systematically deny defendants access to independent lawyers, due process and even the most basic safeguards of justice," she said.

Mr Radan, the police chief, was appointed by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2023 in the wake of the 2022 protests. Regarded as a hardliner, he began his career in Iran's feared Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.