Syrian military advances on Kurdish-held areas despite US calls to halt offensive

The Syrian army continued its push into Kurdish-held territory on Sunday, claiming to have captured the northern city of Tabqa and dams, despite US calls to halt its advance.

Syrian state media said the army had taken over the city, its adjacent dam and the Freedom dam west of Raqqa city. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have not acknowledged their loss of control. Clashes were extending into areas of Deir Ezzor as the army was making a lightning advance.

The SDF withdrew from the early on Saturday as a gesture of goodwill but then accused Syrian troops of breaking the agreement by continuing to push further east into towns and ‍oilfields not included in the deal.

US Central Command commander Admiral Brad Cooper called on Syrian troops to “cease any offensive actions in areas” between the city of Aleppo and the ⁠town of Tabqa, approximately 160 kilometres further east.

The border between the Kurdish-led authorities and Syria’s central government largely runs along the Euphrates, with the western bank controlled by Damascus and the eastern bank run by Kurdish authorities.

But the SDF has long held pockets on the river’s western side, including Aleppo's Kurdish-majority districts that it lost in fighting earlier this month, as well as positions in the eastern Aleppo countryside.

After the Syrian army announced on Saturday that it had taken control of the town of Deir Hafir, along with Maskanah and more than a dozen other towns and villages in eastern Aleppo, it pushed its advance further east.

Both sides accused each other of atrocities in the areas where fighting was taking place. The Syrian government said it condemned the alleged "execution of prisoners and detainees" in Tabqa by the SDF "prior to their withdrawal." The Kurdish forces denied, claiming they had “transferred all prisoners from Church Prison in Tabqa to secure locations outside the city as a responsible precautionary measure” three days before the clashes erupted.

The US has had to recalibrate its Syria policy to balance years of ⁠backing for the SDF – which fought against ISIS – against Washington's new support for Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, whose rebel ​forces removed dictator Bashar Al Assad from power in late 2024.

Kurdish political leader Masoud Barzani, fifth left, and the head of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, fourth left, as they meet US special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, second right, in Erbil on January 17. AFP

In an effort to end the fighting, US envoy Tom Barrack was in Erbil on Saturday to meet SDF commander Mazloum Abdi and Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who has been playing a leading role in mediation efforts.

Tension rose sharply after five days of deadly clashes between government forces and SDF-affiliated fighters last week in Aleppo, over the control of three Kurdish-majority pockets, where the SDF has long been positioned. The fighting killed dozens of civilians, the SDF said, with many still missing, according to local officials.

The violence has moved the two sides closer to a broad military confrontation.