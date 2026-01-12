Fashion student Robina Aminian 'shot in the head' in Tehran protests

Robina Aminian’s Instagram profile is filled with videos of the 23-year-old student testing outfits – a multicoloured co-ordinated set there, a long chintz-printed dress here.

“I couldn’t decide which it’s better with,” she wrote in a caption, as she pondered complementary shirt colours. “I love this floral pattern.”

On January 8, the Iranian was shot in the head and killed by security personnel during a protest in Tehran, according to three human rights organisations based outside the country.

Ms Aminian had joined anti-government protests after class and was killed, the organisations said, as regime responded with force to a two-week protest movement.

"She was shot in the head at close range from behind by Iranian government forces and died from her injuries during the protests," the Norway-based group Hengaw said, quoting sources.

Internet shutdowns since last Thursday have made obtaining information from Iran extremely difficult and those who do speak often request anonymity to minimise the risk of repercussions from authorities.

Initially sparked by anger over an economy in free fall, the protesters have begun to voice political demands and changes to Iran's leadership in the greatest civil unrest in the country in more than 15 years.

Ms Aminian was a fashion and textiles student at the Shariati Technical and Vocational College in the Iranian capital, and alongside her outfit choices, she posted videos of her and classmates working on a Cruella de Vil-inspired outfit and of her experiments with dyeing and sewing.

Iranian authorities initially refused to release her body to the family, Hengaw reported. "After repeated follow-ups, relatives were taken to the location [in Tehran] where her body was being held for identification."

Members of her family searched for her among the bodies of “hundreds” of young people, said another Norway-based group, the Iranian Human Rights Organisation.

“Security forces initially prevented the family from handing over Robina Aminian's body,” the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported.

After retrieving her body, the family returned to their home in the Kurdish-majority city of Kermanshah, in western Iran, where it was surrounded by members of the intelligence forces, and they buried her in a village nearly 200km to the north. Authorities prevented a full funeral ceremony from taking place, Hengaw reported.

Internet and phone shutdowns have run into a fifth day across Iran, as authorities have met countrywide protests with increasing force.

Hrana, a human rights-focused news network, reported on Monday the confirmed death toll from over two weeks of protests stands at 544, including 483 protesters and 47 members of the military and law enforcement services. The network said it had received reports of an additional 600 deaths that it was working to confirm.

Iranian government officials said the protesters were rioters encouraged by the US. In a speech to counterdemonstrations in Tehran on Monday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said Iran was "resisting terrorist warfare" and "will never allow the enemy to achieve its sinister goals."

Some social media accounts supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian regime's most powerful military force, and government accounts on messaging app Telegram, appear to have remained online while most of the country has faced prolonged shutdown.