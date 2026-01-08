Israel says Bulgarian diplomat to head US-proposed Gaza Board of Peace

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov, who Israel says is the prospective director of the Gaza Board of Peace.

The board is part of a 20-point proposal by the US to end the war in Gaza and plan a path for the enclave's future.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's office shared photos and video of the meeting between Mr Netanyahu and Mr Mladenov in Jerusalem.

Mr Mladenov is a long-time diplomat who previously served as the Bulgarian defence minister.

In 2013, he was named UN special representative for Iraq and head of the world body's mission there, Unami. Two years later, he served as UN special co-ordinator for the Middle East Peace Process before leaving the role in 2020.

NBC News, quoting a senior US official, confirmed Mr Mladenov is the US choice to be the day-to-day, on-the-ground administrator of the Board of Peace. The National has reached out to the White House for comment.

The US peace plan began with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October following two years of devastating conflict that levelled much of Gaza. Since the ceasefire, Israeli forces have carried out several strikes that have killed more than 400 Palestinians. The first phase of the plan also included the exchange of hostages and prisoners, and a lift on a humanitarian aid blockade.

The second phase of the plan will include the formation of the Board of Peace as well as 'an international stabilisation force that will focus on security in the enclave. It will also include the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of Gaza.

US President Donald Trump has said that he would be the chairman of the Board of Peace. Axios reported that he is expected to announce the make-up of the board next week.

Mr Trump said in November that many world leaders are looking to be on the board.

“The kings, the presidents, prime ministers – they all want to be on the Board of Peace,” he said at the time. “It'll be one of the most legendary boards ever. Everybody wants to be on it.”