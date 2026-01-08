Hamas secretly elects new Gaza chief and fills political bureau vacancies

Hamas has secretly elected a new chief in Gaza and filled vacancies in its political bureau, two officials from the Palestinian militant faction and sources in Cairo close to the group told The National.

The elections took place last week, and the process was carried out via secure telephone lines and face-to-face meetings among Hamas leaders in Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, according to the sources. However, names of those elected won't be announced until the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement begins, citing security concerns.

“Elections were held last week, and vacancies in the political bureau were filled after the loss of nearly two-thirds of its members,” one Beirut-based official said.

“A head of the movement in Gaza was appointed,” he told The National, adding that Hamas would not reveal names “before the start of the second phase of the agreement, in order to preserve security”.

Hamas fought a war with Israel for nearly two years following its October 7, 2023 attacks, which killed hundreds of Israelis and led to dozens being taken hostage. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza killed more than 70,000 Palestinians and destroyed much of the territory.

Thousands of Hamas fighters were killed during the war, along with senior leaders, including its former political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, and Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire that halted the war in October last year. In its first phase, Hamas handed over the remaining Israeli hostages and the bodies of others killed in Gaza. One body remains unaccounted for.

The agreement stipulates a second phase outlining Gaza’s governance and reconstruction, alongside an Israeli withdrawal from areas it occupies in the territory. Hamas is also required to disarm and surrender its weapons.

Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Gaza. Reuters

Reports say Mr Trump is expected to announce details of the second phase this month, including the formation of an international “board of peace” and a committee of Palestinian technocrats to administer Gaza.

“Israel does not know and will not know before then, because the second phase is the only one capable of preventing the targeting of political figures,” the Hamas official said.

“The internal situation was reorganised,” he added. “Despite the loss of two-thirds of the political bureau, we are still present on the ground.”

Hamas elects a new leader every four years. The last leadership elections were held in 2021.

Israel has been reluctant to move to the second phase of the deal and withdraw from Gaza without Hamas fully disarming and relinquishing authority. Hamas has said it is willing to give up governance but insists its weapons must remain under Arab supervision.

Sources close to the group in Cairo said the internal elections pitted Hamas’s “doves” against its “hawks”.

“The doves, led by Khaled Mashaal, want Hamas to rapidly evolve into a conventional political party,” one source said. “The hawks, led by Khalil Al Hayah, are closely associated with the October 7 attack and, while having accepted the Trump plan, are focused on preserving Hamas as a powerful armed liberation movement rather than transforming it into a purely political actor."