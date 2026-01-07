Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran executed a man convicted of spying for Israel, the country's judiciary said, naming the defendant as Ali Ardestani.

Iranian authorities say the man confessed to cooperating with Mossad and transmitting confidential information online and meeting with Israeli agents in the country.

Tehran has been cracking down on suspected spies and has carried out several executions since the 12-day air war in June when Israel and the US bombed nuclear sites and assassinated senior military figures and scientists. A nuclear enrichment bunker was bombed before a ceasefire deal was reached.

Officials in Iran have accused Israel of orchestrating a campaign of covert attacks inside Iran, including assassinations and sabotage.

It is unclear whether Mr Ardestani had been detained for alleged crimes during the 12-war, but the judiciary said he had collected photos and videos of key locations and received digital currency.

“During the court hearings, the man openly admitted the charges and explained the details of his co-operation with the Mossad spy service,” the Iranian judiciary's Mizan online outlet said on Tuesday.

The report stated that Mr Ardestani said he had agreed to work with Mossad in exchange for a million-dollar reward and a UK visa.

Iran is the most prolific user of the death penalty after China, according to human rights groups such as Amnesty International. Activists say many convictions rely on coerced confessions and that trials often take place behind closed doors.

The latest execution coincides with growing social unrest and protests over economic woes across Iran. Both US and Israeli officials have expressed support for the protesters, with US President Donald Trump threatening to intervene if the government violently cracks down on the movement.

In recent years, Iran has detained dozens of dual nationals and foreigners on espionage and security-related charges. Rights groups and western governments have accused Tehran of using the arrests to gain leverage during negotiations. Tehran denies carrying out arrests for political motives.