Israeli ban on international aid groups 'a disaster for Gaza’s children'

Maryam Sheehan fears her three young children might once again be at risk of malnutrition as Israel banned 37 international humanitarian organisations from operating in Gaza, claiming they failed to comply with new registration rules.

Amal, Samar and Mohammed, who are between the ages of two and eight, all became severely malnourished last year amid Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid. The UN declared famine in parts of the war-battered enclave in August.

“There were days I had nothing to feed them," Ms Sheehan, 32, told The National. "Their father had no work. Even trying to reach aid zones meant risking death.”

She said the only support came from centres in Deir Al Balah, which hosted projects funded by the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the aid groups that Israel is to ban in Gaza. “Before this war, I had never heard of them. But they saved my children," Ms Sheehan said. "They gave us supplements and their doctors checked on my kids every week.”

More than two million Palestinians – almost Gaza's entire population − are dependent on humanitarian agencies after two years of war in which Israel destroyed hospitals, homes, infrastructure and agriculture.

Organisations such as the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and the World Food Programme supply most of Gaza’s food – from flour to canned goods. Others, such as the UN children's agency, and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), operate water desalination plants, as well as mobile clinics and field hospitals.

Halting these operations could accelerate the spread of famine and disease, increasing preventable deaths in Gaza, aid workers said. It will also bring a halt to emergency operations for thousands of critically ill and wounded patients.

Ms Shaheen said she was shocked to hear the NRC would be forced to stop its work in the enclave. “These are the institutions Gaza needs the most, not ones that should be shut down. Losing them would be a disaster for Gaza’s children.”

An MSF team leader in Gaza told The National that Israel's decision is not an isolated event. “The threat against MSF and other international agencies is not new," she said. "It is part of a continuous chain of pressure spanning years. Israel invents new accusations each time – political affiliation, security allegations and now the claim of failing to renew registration.”

Children wait to collect a meal from a food bank in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza on December 27, 2025. AFP

She stressed that the organisation viewed Israel's decision to ban aid groups as a calculated effort to obstruct humanitarian work in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. “This is a clear violation of international humanitarian law. It requires immediate action from states and institutions," she added.

'Baseless claims'

Despite attempts to engage Israeli authorities, MSF has received no assurances that the decision will be reversed, she said. She also rejected Israel's claim that two MSF employees were members of Palestinian militant groups. “We do not employ anyone affiliated with armed groups. Our staff are independent humanitarians. These claims are completely baseless.”

Israel is demanding that NGOs share the personal data of Palestinian employees. Aid groups say that would endanger their workers and breach humanitarian neutrality.

“Handing over lists of staff in exchange for access is a blatant breach of humanitarian independence. There is no explanation for how this sensitive data would be used or protected,” the MSF team leader said. “Israel killed 15 MSF employees during the war, claiming they were combatants, a claim entirely detached from reality.”

A patient has his wound cleaned at the Doctors Without Borders clinic in Al Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza city. AFP

According to Gaza's health authorities, more than 71,000 people have been killed and more than 171,000 wounded in the war, which began after Hamas killed 1,200 and took about 240 hostages on October 7, 2023.

Stopping operations will cut off care for tens of thousands who rely on MSF to treat wounds and chronic conditions, carry out operations and offer psychological support.

Among those to benefit from the work of MSF is Yahya Al Hanawi, 28, who was severely injured in an Israeli strike near his home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza city in May last year. Doctors operated on his right leg and inserted a metal rod.

“They told me healing would be difficult. I stayed in the hospital six days, then began treatment at the MSF clinic near my home. Their care was exceptional, they had supplies no one else had,” Mr Al Hanawi told The National.

He is still receiving treatment and his doctors estimate he needs six more months of medical care. It would be a "catastrophe" if MSF was to be shut down in Gaza, Mr Al Hanawi said.

"For me and thousands of others, MSF is hope," he said. “If MSF leaves now, what will happen to us? No one in Gaza can replace what they do.”

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

How England have scored their set-piece goals in Russia Three Penalties v Panama, Group Stage (Harry Kane) v Panama, Group Stage (Kane) v Colombia, Last 16 (Kane) Four Corners v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via John Stones header, from Ashley Young corner) v Tunisia, Group Stage (Kane, via Harry Maguire header, from Kieran Trippier corner) v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, header, from Trippier corner) v Sweden, Quarter-Final (Maguire, header, from Young corner) One Free-Kick v Panama, Group Stage (Stones, via Jordan Henderson, Kane header, and Raheem Sterling, from Tripper free-kick)

Specs Engine: 3.0L twin-turbo V6

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic

Power: 405hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 562Nm at 3,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 11.2L/100km

Price: From Dh292,845 (Reserve); from Dh320,145 (Presidential)

On sale: Now

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

Empty Words By Mario Levrero (Coffee House Press)



WHAT IS GRAPHENE? It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were experimenting with sticky tape and graphite, the material used as lead in pencils. Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But when they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner. By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment led to graphene being isolated for the very first time. In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics.

INVESTMENT PLEDGES Cartlow: $13.4m Rabbitmart: $14m Smileneo: $5.8m Soum: $4m imVentures: $100m Plug and Play: $25m

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SECRET%20INVASION %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ali%20Selim%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Samuel%20L%20Jackson%2C%20Olivia%20Coleman%2C%20Kingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Emilia%20Clarke%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Power: 712hp at 6,100rpm Torque: 881Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 19.6 l/100km Price: Dh380,000 On sale: now

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Brazil: Neymar (69'), Firmino (90' 3)

MATCH INFO Azerbaijan 0 Wales 2 (Moore 10', Wilson 34')

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Ten tax points to be aware of in 2026 1. Domestic VAT refund amendments: request your refund within five years If a business does not apply for the refund on time, they lose their credit. 2. E-invoicing in the UAE Businesses should continue preparing for the implementation of e-invoicing in the UAE, with 2026 a preparation and transition period ahead of phased mandatory adoption. 3. More tax audits Tax authorities are increasingly using data already available across multiple filings to identify audit risks. 4. More beneficial VAT and excise tax penalty regime Tax disputes are expected to become more frequent and more structured, with clearer administrative objection and appeal processes. The UAE has adopted a new penalty regime for VAT and excise disputes, which now mirrors the penalty regime for corporate tax. 5. Greater emphasis on statutory audit There is a greater need for the accuracy of financial statements. The International Financial Reporting Standards standards need to be strictly adhered to and, as a result, the quality of the audits will need to increase. 6. Further transfer pricing enforcement Transfer pricing enforcement, which refers to the practice of establishing prices for internal transactions between related entities, is expected to broaden in scope. The UAE will shortly open the possibility to negotiate advance pricing agreements, or essentially rulings for transfer pricing purposes. 7. Limited time periods for audits Recent amendments also introduce a default five-year limitation period for tax audits and assessments, subject to specific statutory exceptions. While the standard audit and assessment period is five years, this may be extended to up to 15 years in cases involving fraud or tax evasion. 8. Pillar 2 implementation Many multinational groups will begin to feel the practical effect of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT), the UAE's implementation of the OECD’s global minimum tax under Pillar 2. While the rules apply for financial years starting on or after January 1, 2025, it is 2026 that marks the transition to an operational phase. 9. Reduced compliance obligations for imported goods and services Businesses that apply the reverse-charge mechanism for VAT purposes in the UAE may benefit from reduced compliance obligations. 10. Substance and CbC reporting focus Tax authorities are expected to continue strengthening the enforcement of economic substance and Country-by-Country (CbC) reporting frameworks. In the UAE, these regimes are increasingly being used as risk-assessment tools, providing tax authorities with a comprehensive view of multinational groups’ global footprints and enabling them to assess whether profits are aligned with real economic activity. Contributed by Thomas Vanhee and Hend Rashwan, Aurifer