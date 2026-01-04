Yemen's STC welcomes Saudi Arabia's initiative to host talks between southern factions

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Saturday welcomed Saudi Arabia's announcement that it was ready to host a dialogue on the southern issue.

The STC said in a statement that the Saudi initiative was a “real opportunity for serious dialogue” that also protects the “aspirations of the southern people.”

The statement came after Saudi Arabia said it accepted a request from Rashad Al Alimi, the chief of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), to hold talks in Riyadh and called on all southern factions to join the conference.

The dialogue is aimed at developing a comprehensive vision for “just solutions” to the southern issue that “fulfil the legitimate aspirations of the southern people”, the Saudi government said. They did not reveal who would be invited or when the conference would take place.

The call for dialogue by Mr Alimi came after the STC announced the launch of a two-year transitional phase culminating in a referendum on self-determination for the south.

The UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and other countries welcomed Mr Al Alimi's call to hold the conference, urging de-escalation and dialogue to solve the latest fracture in internal Yemeni affairs.

Fighting among anti-Houthi rivals reached the port city of Mukalla as rival armed groups announced they had taken control of the city from the STC.

The clashes mark a sharp escalation among former allies in the anti-Houthi camp. Tensions flared after the STC, an umbrella group of powerful southern armed factions seeking to restore an independent southern state, took control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from other pro-government forces, effectively consolidating its grip over much of southern Yemen. Saudi Arabia condemned the STC’s moves.

The UAE on Saturday urged de-escalation and constructive dialogue to resolve Yemen’s internal disputes. In a statement shared with The National, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that "de-escalation and constructive dialogue remain the most effective path to overcoming current challenges".

Southern forces played a significant role in driving Houthi fighters out of south Yemen and combating terrorism between 2015 and 2018. The STC later emerged as a political umbrella for many of the southern forces involved in those campaigns.

Yemen’s unification in 1990 brought together two states whose divisions were never fully resolved. The north emerged from a 1962 uprising, while Britain’s 1967 withdrawal from Aden shaped the south.

