Saudi Arabia says it's ready to host 'comprehensive' Yemeni dialogue to address southern issue

Saudi Arabia on Saturday said it would host a comprehensive Yemeni dialogue to address the issue of the country’s south, after a major southern group outlined plans to move towards an independence referendum within two years.

The kingdom welcomed a request for the talks from Rashad Al Alimi, the chief of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), and called on all southern factions to join the conference to be held in Riyadh.

The dialogue aims to develop a comprehensive vision for “just solutions” to the southern issue that "fulfil the legitimate aspirations of the southern people", the Saudi government said.

Yemen’s unification in 1990 brought together two states whose divisions were never fully resolved. The north emerged from a 1962 uprising, while Britain’s 1967 withdrawal from Aden shaped the south.

The Saudi authorities have not yet announced who will be invited or when the conference will be convened.

Smoke rises after an alleged attack on STC positions in Yemen. AFP

However, Mr Al Alimi said he hoped the talks would include "all southern components, forces and figures without exception, including the Southern Transitional Council" (STC).

He added that he had requested that Saudi Arabia host the conference in a manner that recognises “the south’s diversity and pluralism, prevents exclusion or marginalisation, and avoids repeating the injustices of the past".

Mr Al Alimi spoke after the STC announced the launch of a two-year transitional phase culminating in a referendum on self-determination for the south.

Yemen's STC announces two-year transition towards self-determination for the south 00:39

The STC, an umbrella of powerful southern armed groups, said the transitional period would be used to agree “a clear path and mechanisms that guarantee the right of the southern people within a defined time frame”.

Weeks of tension spiralled into clashes on the ground on Friday as Hadhramaut's governor, backed by the PLC chief, launched a military operation to retake STC-held positions, risking internal bloodshed at a fragile moment. The STC said air strikes hit areas in the south, and the Hadhramaut governor later said that forces took control of the largest military camp in the governorate. The National was unable to independently verify the claims.

The STC had taken control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from other pro-government forces, effectively consolidating its grip over all southern governorates. It said the developments followed the failure of other pro-government factions to launch a serious campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis in their northern strongholds, including the capital, Sanaa.

However, Saudi Arabia condemned the STC’s takeover. The kingdom has led the anti-Houthi alliance since 2015, with the UAE playing a key role in halting the advance of the Iran-backed rebels, expelling them from the south and combating extremist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

On Friday, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to de-escalation and confirmed the conclusion of its counter-terrorism presence in Yemen.

Southern forces, trained by the UAE, played a significant role in driving Houthi fighters out of south Yemen and combating terrorism between 2015 and 2018. The STC later emerged as a political umbrella for many of the southern forces involved in those campaigns.

