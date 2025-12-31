Turkey plans offshore drilling in Somalia in 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Ankara plans to begin drilling for oil off Somalia's coast and to build a spaceport in the country in 2026.

"Turkey has added two new deepwater drilling ships to its fleet. The first, named Cagri Bey, will operate off the Somali coast," Mr Erdogan said on Tuesday. Ankara also plans to establish a spaceport with a focus on satellite technology, he added.

The announcement came after Israel drew criticism last Friday when it officially recognised Somaliland, a breakaway territory that unilaterally declared its secession from Somalia in 1991.

In a media conference with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Istanbul, Mr Ergogan said Israel's ​move was intended to destabilise the ‍Horn of Africa.

"Preserving the unity and integrity of Somalia in all circumstances holds special importance in our view," he added. "Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland is illegitimate and unacceptable."

Mr Mohamud said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "aggressive position, which also includes Somalia, is unacceptable". He called Mr Netanyahu's recognition of Somaliland "a violation of international law" and "the start of insecurity and instability, especially for Somalia and the African region".

Turkey, a close ally of Somalia, has clashed with Israel over a several issues, especially the conflict in Gaza and Israel's obstruction of aid into the Palestinian enclave.

