Iraqi parliament to hold third round of voting for second deputy speaker

Voting to select Iraq’s second deputy parliament speaker will go to a third round on Tuesday after neither candidate secured enough votes in the first two rounds held a day before.

Iraq's parliament elected the Sunni politician Haibat Al Halbousi as Speaker during its first session on Monday. Babil Governor Adnan Feyhan, a member of the US-sanctioned and Iran-aligned Asaib Ahl Al Haq group, was elected first deputy speaker.

The legislature was convening for the first time after Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the November 11 parliamentary elections, formally launching the often gruelling process of government formation.

By convention, the speaker’s position is held by a Sunni, while the first deputy is Shiite and the second deputy speaker is Kurdish. The position of second deputy speaker has traditionally been held by the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The KDP has nominated Shakhawan Abdullah for the role of second deputy speaker – a position he held during the previous parliamentary term. He is competing against Rebwar Karim of the Kurdish opposition National Stance Movement.

In the first round of voting, Mr Karim received 153 votes, while Mr Abdullah secured 119. In the second round, they received 156 and 102 votes respectively. A candidate must win at least 165 votes to be elected.

In last month's parliamentary elections, the KDP secured 27 seats while the National Stance Movement secured five.

Once all speaker positions are filled, parliament must elect the president within 30 days of its first session. The president, in turn, will nominate a prime minister, selected by the largest parliamentary bloc, who must form a Cabinet within 15 days.

Iraq has frequently failed to meet these constitutional deadlines due to disputes among rival factions. The current Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, assumed office a full year after the October 2021 elections.

