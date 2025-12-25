Jordanian strikes target drug traffickers and factories in Syria, state media says

The Jordanian army launched air strikes targeting drug smuggling networks in southern Syria on Wednesday, Syrian state media said.

State broadcaster Al Ikhbariya reported on Telegram that the Jordanian army targeted "drug smuggling networks and storage farms in the southern and eastern countryside" of Sweida.

In a statement, the Jordanian army confirmed it had "targeted a number of factories and workshops used by arms and drug dealers", without specifying where.

It said it had neutralised traffickers who were organising "arms and drug smuggling operations into Jordanian territory".

Identified sites "were destroyed based on accurate intelligence and in coordination with regional partners", the statement said.

During Syria's civil war before the fall of Bashar Al Assad in December 2024, the drug captagon became the country's largest export, with its trade serving as a key funding source for the ousted president's government.

In Lebanon, Assad's ally Hezbollah also faced accusations of using the captagon trade to finance itself.

The synthetic drug has flooded the region, with neighbouring countries occasionally announcing seizures and asking Lebanon and Syria to ramp up efforts to combat the trade.

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A