The wounded from Aleppo's violence on Monday night are taken for hospital treatment. Reuters
Syrian government forces and Kurdish fighters agree to stop shooting after deadly Aleppo clashes

Violence broke out after Turkey said SDF has no intention of integrating into state's armed forces by year-end deadline

The National

December 23, 2025

Syrian government forces ‌and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces agreed to de-escalate in the northern city of Aleppo, after a ​series of clashes left at least two civilians dead and several wounded.

Syria's state news agency Sana, quoting the Defence Ministry, said the army's general command issued an order to stop targeting the SDF. The SDF said in a statement later that it had issued instructions to stop responding to fire by ‍Syrian government forces following de-escalation efforts.

The Syrian ‍Health Ministry said two people were killed and several were wounded in shelling by the SDF on ⁠residential neighbourhoods in the city. The SDF said at least five people were injured in the government forces' shelling.

The violence started hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Damascus that the SDF appeared to have no intention of honouring a commitment to integrate into the state's armed forces by an agreed year-end deadline.

Turkey views the US-backed SDF, which controls parts of north-eastern Syria, as a terrorist organisation and has threated military action if the group does not honour the agreement.

Speaking at a joint press conference after talks with his Turkish counterpart, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani said that any delay in integrating the SDF would harm the areas it controls and hinder reconstruction. Mr Al Shibani said the government has not seen any serious initiative or will from the SDF to put the March 10 agreement to integrate into Syria's state apparatus into practice.

“We received a response yesterday from the Syrian Democratic Forces regarding the implementation of the March 10 agreement, and we are currently reviewing this response,” he said.

The agreement signed by SDF leader Mazloum Abdi and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara called for Kurdish integration into the central military and civilian authorities by the end of this year.

State media, quoting the Defence Ministry, reported earlier that the SDF had launched a sudden attack on security forces and the army in the ⁠Sheikh Maqsoud and ‌Ashrafiyah neighbourhoods of Aleppo, resulting in injuries.

The SDF denied this and said the attack was carried out by factions affiliated ⁠with the Syrian government. It said those factions were using tanks and artillery against residential neighbourhoods in ⁠the city. The Defence Ministry denied the SDF's statements.

Aleppo's governor announced a temporary suspension of attendance in all public and private schools and universities on Tuesday, as well as government offices within the city centre.

In October, Syria announced a comprehensive ceasefire with Kurdish forces following deadly clashes in the districts.

Updated: December 23, 2025, 4:19 AM
