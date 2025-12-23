Lebanon army chief accuses Israel of spreading misinformation to undermine his troops

Lebanon’s Army Commander Gen Rodolphe Haykal accused Israel on Tuesday of deliberately spreading misinformation to undermine confidence in the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He confirmed that the army is close to completing the first phase of its plan to confine weapons to the hands of the state – a reference to Hezbollah’s disarmament near the border – adding that subsequent phases would take all relevant considerations into account.

Speaking during an extraordinary meeting at army headquarters, attended by senior commanders and operational unit leaders, Gen Haykal said Israel was seeking to cast doubt on the army’s performance and doctrine through what he described as repeated “attempts at deception and misinformation”.

His remarks came as the army presses ahead with measures linked to the gradual disarmament of Hezbollah and the implementation of security commitments, particularly in southern Lebanon, amid continued Israeli breaches and attacks.

The meeting opened with a minute’s silence in honour of fallen soldiers, including a serviceman killed in an Israeli air strike on Monday. Israel said the soldier was linked to Hezbollah, an accusation that the army swiftly denied.

Referring to his recent visit to France, Gen Haykal said international partners had expressed strong confidence in the army’s professional performance, despite what he described as periodic accusations and Israeli efforts to discredit the institution.

“One of the main reasons for the trust and support the army enjoys is its commitment to its duties across all Lebanese regions, especially in the south, despite limited capabilities,” he said, adding that this had been proven repeatedly on the ground.

Lebanon’s Army Commander Gen Rodolphe Hayka addresses officers. photo: @LebarmyOfficial / X

Gen Haykal said the army is in the final stages of completing the first phase of its disarmament plan, and is now “carefully evaluating, studying and planning” the next stages, taking into account all political, security and operational conditions.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Lebanon is close to completing the disarmament of Hezbollah near the border.

“Our ambition is to strengthen the army so it can be the sole guarantor of Lebanon’s security and capable of defending our people across the entire territory,” said the army commander.

The US-backed truce, which came into effect in November last year, requires the Iran-aligned group to pull its troops about 30km from the border with Israel, and have its military infrastructure in the vacated area dismantled. The latter phases consist of disarming Hezbollah and other armed groups across the country.

Lebanon has been under intense pressure from Washington to speed up the disarmament of Hezbollah, which was the strongest military force in the country and the most powerful component of Iran's regional “axis of resistance” before being weakened in a war with Israel last year.

The army has gradually increased its presence in southern Lebanon, as required under the ceasefire agreement in November last year that ended more than a year of fighting between Hezbollah and Israel. However, Israel has not withdrawn as stipulated in the truce deal and has reinforced its positions in southern Lebanon.

Beirut has blamed the Israeli army's daily attacks and continued occupation of five points of Lebanese territory for the delays in disarming Hezbollah.

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Haltia.ai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202023%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Arto%20Bendiken%20and%20Talal%20Thabet%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20About%20%241.7%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self%2C%20family%20and%20friends%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

2021 World Triathlon Championship Series May 15: Yokohama, Japan

June 5: Leeds, UK

June 24: Montreal, Canada

July 10: Hamburg, Germany

Aug 17-22: Edmonton, Canada (World Triathlon Championship Final)

Nov 5-6 : Abu Dhabi, UAE

Date TBC: Chengdu, China

Biggest%20applause %3Cp%3EAsked%20to%20rate%20Boris%20Johnson's%20leadership%20out%20of%2010%2C%20Mr%20Sunak%20awarded%20a%20full%2010%20for%20delivering%20Brexit%20%E2%80%94%20remarks%20that%20earned%20him%20his%20biggest%20round%20of%20applause%20of%20the%20night.%20%22My%20views%20are%20clear%2C%20when%20he%20was%20great%20he%20was%20great%20and%20it%20got%20to%20a%20point%20where%20we%20need%20to%20move%20forward.%20In%20delivering%20a%20solution%20to%20Brexit%20and%20winning%20an%20election%20that's%20a%2010%2F10%20-%20you've%20got%20to%20give%20the%20guy%20credit%20for%20that%2C%20no-one%20else%20could%20probably%20have%20done%20that.%22%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ticket prices Golden circle - Dh995

Floor Standing - Dh495

Lower Bowl Platinum - Dh95

Lower Bowl premium - Dh795

Lower Bowl Plus - Dh695

Lower Bowl Standard- Dh595

Upper Bowl Premium - Dh395

Upper Bowl standard - Dh295

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners