Egypt-Saudi Arabia cross‑border power project nears completion

“This interconnection will strengthen energy security and support the renewable transition,” the minister said, positioning Egypt as a potential regional hub.

A cabinet update notes renewables currently total 8,866MW, with recent additions of 1,150MW wind, 700MW solar and 300MW‑hours storage since July 2024.

Egyptian Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat says the link will enhance grid stability, cut fuel use and leverage differing seasonal demand peaks.

Capacity will double to 3,000MW within months, making it one of the region’s largest cross‑border power interconnections.

The first phase of the Egypt–Saudi electricity link is nearing operation, enabling an initial 1,500MW exchange across the Red Sea.

The first phase of Egypt’s electricity connection project with Saudi Arabia is nearing completion, with operations expected to begin in the near future, said Egyptian Energy Minister Mahmoud Esmat.

The project, when complete, will enable the two countries to exchange up to 3,000 megawatts of power, in what is set to be one of the largest electricity links in the Middle East and North Africa.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Mr Esmat confirmed that work is nearing completion. The first phase will enable an initial exchange of 1,500MW. The second phase, scheduled to follow within a few months, will double that capacity, Mr Esmat said.

The Egyptian-Saudi electricity link will connect the two national grids through high-voltage transmission lines and substations on either side of the Red Sea.

The interconnection is designed to improve grid stability, lower fuel consumption and make use of differing seasonal peaks in power demand – summer in Egypt and winter in Saudi Arabia – the minister said.

A cabinet statement after the meeting addressed the broader development of Egypt’s renewable energy sector, which today produces 8,866MW of power from wind, solar and hydroelectric sources.

Mr Esmat also highlighted a broader push by the government towards using renewable energy, noting that since July 2024, Egypt has added 1,150MW of wind capacity, 700MW of solar capacity and 300MW-hours of storage.

By the end of 2027, total installed renewable capacity is expected to nearly double to 17,991MW, supported by more than 9,000MW-hours of storage, he added.

Officials say the interconnection with Saudi Arabia will strengthen both countries’ energy security, support renewable energy transition and position Egypt as a regional electricity hub capable of exporting power to Europe through a similar linking project with Cyprus and Greece.

