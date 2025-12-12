Breathing life into Basra’s past: Revival of Old City is a beacon of hope after decades of war and repression

Sadiq Al Hassoun flips wistfully through photographs, mostly black and white, taken by foreign visitors that show his hometown of Basra, in southern Iraq, during its glory days.

Some images show busy scenes where Shanasheel houses – traditional homes with intricately carved wooden windows and balconies – overlook the Ashar Canal that meanders through the city, helping it to earn the nickname “Venice of the East”.

A Shanaseel home in Basra's Old City. Such buildings have distinctive protruding balconies. The National

“It was a paradise,” Mr Al Hassoun, 65, tells The National, recalling how people used to swim in the canal used by small boats and larger merchant ships. The image of people descending the stairs to get water for drinking and washing is still etched in his memory.

“All that went, starting from the late 1960s, due to neglect and decades of war that not only led to the loss of lives but also the heritage of the whole city,” he adds, a sense of regret and pain in his voice.

Founded in 636 AD, Basra, about 530km south of Baghdad, was a major centre of trade, culture and Islamic scholarship. It endured heavy fighting during the Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988, a bloody uprising against former dictator Saddam Hussein in 1991 and clashes between government forces and local militias in 2008.

More recently, the city witnessed violent demonstrations as part of the pro-democracy movement that began in October 2019, as well as protests against a lack of public services. Although Basra province is rich in oil, for years its main city looked to be forgotten by history and battered by repeated conflicts.

But because of Iraq's improving security situation and political stability in recent years, Basra has undergone a facelift through various projects funded by local authorities and investors. The city hosted the 2023 Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament, as well as several matches for the Iraqi national team.

Iraqi footballer Ayman Hussein with the Arabian Gulf Cup trophy in 2023. Basra hosted the competition. Reuters

Among the projects to boost Basra was an initiative led by Unesco, with funding from the EU, to revive what remains of the Shanasheel houses and the Ashar Canal, which have been hit hard by urban development and the water scarcity that plagues Iraq.

Through the efforts of the UN cultural agency, the EU and Iraq's Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, 11 Shanasheel-style heritage houses have been restored, along with a section of the canal and eight bridges.

'Return to our roots'

The Shanasheel houses, with their distinctive protruding wooden balconies, some dating back to the Ottoman era, were on the verge of collapse. Three are palatial homes used by official organisations – the Culture Palace, the Writers’ Association and the Association of Plastic Artists in Basra.

Shanasheel homes open the doors to Basra's past. The National

These homes were owned by dignitaries including Abdul Latif Al Mandil, Iraq's first minister of trade, and the family of Khazaal Al Kaabi, ruler of Arabistan, in what is now Iran. Others belonged to Jewish and Christian families.

"This area is rich with stories of its former inhabitants, stories of figures who influenced and shaped the modern history of Basra," said Tamara Al Attiya, a professor at Basra University and founder of the Qantara Cultural Foundation.

Established in 2023, the foundation is dedicated to promoting culture and art in Basra and to fostering creativity and community engagement through artistic initiatives and programmes. It is based in one of the houses in the Old City.

Ms Al Attiya feels globalisation has contributed to a loss of cultural identity. "That's why today there's a need for us to feel our identity, our uniqueness and the things that differentiate us from others, and to return us to our roots and authenticity," she said.

The Shanasheel houses are the "last remaining heritage testament", she says. "We've lost a lot them and we must not lose more due to their significance," she adds.

New lease of life

The restoration project is slowly reviving Basra's past glory and providing a beacon of hope for its residents, including Mr Al Hassoun. “It feels like a part of me returning to life,” he says.

Since 2012, he has taken up the struggle of preserving and showcasing his hometown’s heritage. That was the year local authorities gave him a space in the Culture Palace to display antiques he had collected since 1980s.

Three years later, he bought a house in the heart of the Old City where, with funding from the UN, he established Al Hassoun Museum, which includes a restaurant serving traditional fare. Built in the 1930s by a Christian dignitary, the stunning two-storey building is crafted in the Eastern House style. At its heart is a courtyard surrounded by a tapestry of rooms and wooden pillars. A staircase ascends to the upper floor, which mirrors the beauty of the ground floor.

The museum is treasure trove of antiques, lovingly curated and displayed in gleaming cases or arranged on walls and floors. Every object whispers tales of its storied past, spanning at least two centuries.

Ottoman-era documents, yellowed with age, reveal a chapter of the city's rich history, recording property transactions, marriages, insurance contracts and mortgages. Lanterns that once lit the streets and homes stand alongside charcoal-heated irons, as well as antique televisions, radios and exquisite pieces of furniture from a bygone era.

The relics include old wooden cameras, children's toys, Ottoman and French rifles and train lanterns. There is also a steamer dangling from the ceiling above intricately carved bridal trousseau chests that tell tales of love, family and tradition.

"Any foreigner who comes to Basra visits Al Hassoun Museum because it has become an icon,” says Mr Al Hassoun, who has so far received visitors from 83 countries.

“It's a wonderful thing for me. I've achieved something and fulfilled a dream,” he adds, sitting in a room featuring a collection of framed documents.

When members of the Iraqi diaspora step into the museum, they “can't hold back their tears, as it transports them back to the beautiful past they lived in", he says. Some ask about lost belongings or people they lost contact with.

“I feel like I’m a guardian to Basra’s heritage and I’m proud to protect it,” he says.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPAD%20PRO%20(12.9%22%2C%202022) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.9-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%20XDR%2C%202%2C732%20x%202%2C048%2C%20264ppi%2C%20wide%20colour%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20ProMotion%2C%201%2C600%20nits%20max%2C%20Apple%20Pencil%20hover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M2%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%2010-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Storage%20%E2%80%93%20128GB%2F256GB%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%2F2TB%3B%20RAM%20%E2%80%93%208GB%2F16GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPadOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2012MP%20wide%20(f%2F1.8)%20%2B%2010MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%20optical%2F5x%20digital%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ProRes%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20TrueDepth%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%2C%202x%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Centre%20Stage%2C%20Portrait%2C%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20full%20HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Four-speaker%20stereo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%2C%20smart%20connector%20(for%20folio%2Fkeyboard)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2010%20hours%20on%20Wi-Fi%3B%20up%20to%20nine%20hours%20on%20cellular%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinish%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Silver%2C%20space%20grey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPad%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%2020-watt%20power%20adapter%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20WiFi%20%E2%80%93%20Dh4%2C599%20(128GB)%20%2F%20Dh4%2C999%20(256GB)%20%2F%20Dh5%2C799%20(512GB)%20%2F%20Dh7%2C399%20(1TB)%20%2F%20Dh8%2C999%20(2TB)%3B%20cellular%20%E2%80%93%20Dh5%2C199%20%2F%20Dh5%2C599%20%2F%20Dh6%2C399%20%2F%20Dh7%2C999%20%2F%20Dh9%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

What vitamins do we know are beneficial for living in the UAE Vitamin D: Highly relevant in the UAE due to limited sun exposure; supports bone health, immunity and mood.

Vitamin B12: Important for nerve health and energy production, especially for vegetarians, vegans and individuals with absorption issues.

Iron: Useful only when deficiency or anaemia is confirmed; helps reduce fatigue and support immunity.

Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): Supports heart health and reduces inflammation, especially for those who consume little fish.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $49,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (D) 1,900m Winner El Patriota, Vagner Leal, Antonio Cintra 7.40pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,000m Winner Ya Hayati, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Althiqa, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Soft Whisper, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Bedouin’s Story, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

RESULTS FOR STAGE 4 Stage 4 Dubai to Hatta, 197 km, Road race. Overall leader Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma) Stage winners: 1. Caleb Ewan AUS (Lotto - Soudal) 2. Matteo Moschetti ITA (Trek - Segafredo) 3. Primoz Roglic SLO (Team Jumbo - Visma)

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Classification of skills A worker is categorised as skilled by the MOHRE based on nine levels given in the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO) issued by the International Labour Organisation. A skilled worker would be someone at a professional level (levels 1 – 5) which includes managers, professionals, technicians and associate professionals, clerical support workers, and service and sales workers. The worker must also have an attested educational certificate higher than secondary or an equivalent certification, and earn a monthly salary of at least Dh4,000.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

LIVERPOOL%20TOP%20SCORERS %3Cp%3E(Premier%20League%20only)%3Cbr%3EMohamed%20Salah%20129%3Cbr%3ERobbie%20Fowler%20128%3Cbr%3ESteven%20Gerrard%20120%3Cbr%3EMichael%20Owen%20118%3Cbr%3ESadio%20Mane%2090%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

MATCH INFO Barcelona v Real Madrid, 11pm UAE Match is on BeIN Sports

Bib%20Gourmand%20restaurants %3Cp%3EAl%20Khayma%0D%3Cbr%3EBait%20Maryam%0D%3Cbr%3EBrasserie%20Boulud%0D%3Cbr%3EFi'lia%0D%3Cbr%3Efolly%0D%3Cbr%3EGoldfish%0D%3Cbr%3EIbn%20AlBahr%0D%3Cbr%3EIndya%20by%20Vineet%0D%3Cbr%3EKinoya%0D%3Cbr%3ENinive%0D%3Cbr%3EOrfali%20Bros%0D%3Cbr%3EReif%20Japanese%20Kushiyaki%0D%3Cbr%3EShabestan%0D%3Cbr%3ETeible%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Hot%20Seat %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20James%20Cullen%20Bressack%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Mel%20Gibson%2C%20Kevin%20Dillon%2C%20Shannen%20Doherty%2C%20Sam%20Asghari%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 6.30pm: Meydan Sprint Group 2 US$175,000 1,000m

Winner: Ertijaal, Jim Crowley (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap $60,000 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Handicap $160,000 1,400m

Winner: Raven’s Corner, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group 3 $200,000 2,000m

Winner: Folkswood, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm: Zabeel Mile Group 2 $250,000 1,600m

Winner: Janoobi, Jim Crowley, Mike de Kock 9.25pm: Handicap $125,000 1,600m

Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammed%20Alhussein%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Ghoneim%2C%20Abdullah%20Alsaeed%20and%20Malik%20Alyousef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20VentureSouq%2C%20Sukna%20Ventures%20and%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

How do Sim card scams work? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards by claiming to be the victim, often pretending their phone has been lost or stolen in order to secure a new Sim. They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Haircare resolutions 2021 From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead. 1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals' You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle. 2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy' Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time. 3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’ Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Hurricanes

Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership

Winners: Bahrain

Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership

}Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One

Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two

Winners: Barrelhouse

Runners up: RAK Rugby

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPyppl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEstablished%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAntti%20Arponen%20and%20Phil%20Reynolds%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20financial%20services%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2418.5%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20150%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20series%20A%2C%20closed%20in%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20venture%20capital%20companies%2C%20international%20funds%2C%20family%20offices%2C%20high-net-worth%20individuals%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

Results 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: Panadol, Mickael Barzalona (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 6.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m, Winner: Mayehaab, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner: Monoski, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Eastern World, Royston Ffrench, Charlie Appleby 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,200m, Winner: Madkal, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 1,200m, Winner: Taneen, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The President's Cake Director: Hasan Hadi Starring: Baneen Ahmad Nayyef, Waheed Thabet Khreibat, Sajad Mohamad Qasem Rating: 4/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.