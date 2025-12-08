Paragliders and roaring chants in Damascus mark one year since Assad regime's collapse

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Damascus early on Monday to celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of the former Assad regime.

Umayyad Square was packed with families, children and young people waving the new Syrian flag and repeating revolutionary chants amid a heavy security presence. Over the cheering crowd, as speakers blasted the famed “rise your head, you’re the free Syria” song, a dozen paragliders paraded in the skies, their parachutes adorned with Syrian flags.

Across the country, hundreds of thousands are expected to take part in the commemorations. The morning began with a military parade from Mazzeh to Umayyad Square in Damascus, featuring helicopters, drones and heavy armour.

“I’m here today because we are Syrians. My life has completely changed since last year, it’s like life and death,” engineer Faysal Younes, 47, told The National. “It would have been impossible at the time of Al Assad, impossible to see such joy on people’s faces. We all wanted to leave Syria because Assad made it impossible to build a life here. But now we want to stay and start anew."

The toppling of the Assad regime a year ago caused a major geopolitical transformation. Syrians who went to sleep on December 7, 2024, woke up in a different country. Seemingly overnight, five decades of Assad family rule collapsed.

“A year ago, we would never have done this interview. I had a friend who disappeared after taking a picture with foreign journalists,” Mr Younes added.

Last year, rebel factions swept into Damascus as former president Bashar Al Assad fled the country. Within hours, an interim authority announced itself as the new government. At its helm was Ahmad Al Shara, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed Al Jawlani, leader of the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham rebel group that led the decisive offensive.

Fighters from the Syrian forces in Damascus. AP

Wearing military fatigues, Mr Al Shara on Monday marked the first anniversary of what he called Syria’s liberation by attending dawn prayers at the Umayyad Mosque, pledging to rebuild a “strong and just” nation. “Safeguarding this victory and building upon it is today the greatest responsibility placed on all Syrians,” he told worshippers.

Biggest tests

Syria sits somewhere between possibility and paralysis. The country is seeking reconstruction and potential economic recovery, buoyed by growing international engagement.

Yet it remains deeply fractured. Israel now occupies an additional 600 square kilometres of Syrian territory beyond the 1974 disengagement line, the Druze-majority province of Sweida continues to resist the government’s authority and negotiations remain stalled between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the north-east.

Paragliders take part in a display in Damascus to mark the first anniversary of the downfall of former president Bashar Al Assad. AP

Despite those challenges, the mood across Syria, and especially Damascus, has been euphoric for days. The city has been overwhelmed by crowds chanting, honking car horns and setting off fireworks. Anniversary banners hang from billboards across the capital.

“We’re celebrating the most important day of our lives. After 50 years of oppression and violence, we’re finally free,” said Assia, 26, a mechanic. “It was an awful regime and I would never have imagined that one day we’d be able to celebrate its end.”

Since taking power, the government has grappled with economic, political and social challenges. But mistrust among minority communities remains one of Mr Al Shara’s biggest tests. "Under the slogan of freedom, they want to force the celebration of swapping an oppressive regime with an even more oppressive regime," Ghazal Ghazal, head of the Islamic Alawite Council in Syria and Abroad, said in a video message posted on Facebook on Saturday.

A woman waves the Syrian flag as soldiers stand in formation in Damascus. AP

In his anniversary speech, Mr Al Shara recalled his first foreign trip after the takeover. It was a visit to Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah and received a fragment of the Kaaba’s covering as a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with Mr Al Shara saying the cloth piece was installed in the Umayyad Mosque.

He vowed that reconstruction would extend “from north to south and east to west", and said his government aimed to build institutions that ensure justice and protect vulnerable groups. He closed by calling for "unity and stability" as Syria enters its second year after the former regime’s downfall, state media reported.

Ant-Man%20and%20the%20Wasp%3A%20Quantumania %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPeyton%20Reed%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Paul%20Rudd%2C%20Evangeline%20Lilly%2C%20Jonathan%20Majors%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

WHAT%20MACRO%20FACTORS%20ARE%20IMPACTING%20META%20TECH%20MARKETS%3F %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Looming%20global%20slowdown%20and%20recession%20in%20key%20economies%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Russia-Ukraine%20war%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Interest%20rate%20hikes%20and%20the%20rising%20cost%20of%20debt%20servicing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Oil%20price%20volatility%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Persisting%20inflationary%20pressures%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Exchange%20rate%20fluctuations%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shortage%20of%20labour%2Fskills%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20A%20resurgence%20of%20Covid%3F%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eamana%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2010%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Karim%20Farra%20and%20Ziad%20Aboujeb%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERegulator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDFSA%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinancial%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E85%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESelf-funded%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE APPRENTICE Director: Ali Abbasi Starring: Sebastian Stan, Maria Bakalova, Jeremy Strong Rating: 3/5

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

'The%20Alchemist's%20Euphoria' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kasabian%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EColumbia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20EduPloyment%3Cbr%3EDate%20started%3A%20March%202020%3Cbr%3ECo-Founders%3A%20Mazen%20Omair%20and%20Rana%20Batterjee%3Cbr%3EBase%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Recruitment%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2030%20employees%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20Pre-Seed%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Angel%20investors%20(investment%20amount%20undisclosed)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 5pm: Reem Island – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Farasah, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Musabah Al Muhairi 5.30pm: Sir Baniyas Island – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: SSR Ghazwan, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Astral Del Sol, Sean Kirrane, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 6.30pm: Al Maryah Island – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Toumadher, Dane O’Neill, Jaber Bittar 7pm: Yas Island – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Mukhrej, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Saadiyat Island – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,400m; Winner: Celestial Spheres, Gary Sanchez, Ismail Mohammed

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Who's who in Yemen conflict Houthis: Iran-backed rebels who occupy Sanaa and run unrecognised government Yemeni government: Exiled government in Aden led by eight-member Presidential Leadership Council Southern Transitional Council: Faction in Yemeni government that seeks autonomy for the south Habrish 'rebels': Tribal-backed forces feuding with STC over control of oil in government territory

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ovasave%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20November%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Majd%20Abu%20Zant%20and%20Torkia%20Mahloul%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Healthtech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Three%20employees%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-seed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24400%2C000%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

Results Female 49kg: Mayssa Bastos (BRA) bt Thamires Aquino (BRA); points 0-0 (advantage points points 1-0). Female 55kg: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Amal Amjahid (BEL); points 4-2. Female 62kg: Beatriz Mesquita (BRA) v Ffion Davies (GBR); 10-2. Female 70kg: Thamara Silva (BRA) bt Alessandra Moss (AUS); submission. Female 90kg: Gabreili Passanha (BRA) bt Claire-France Thevenon (FRA); submission. Male 56kg: Hiago George (BRA) bt Carlos Alberto da Silva (BRA); 2-2 (2-0) Male 62kg: Gabriel de Sousa (BRA) bt Joao Miyao (BRA); 2-2 (2-1) Male 69kg: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Isaac Doederlein (USA); 2-2 (2-2) Ref decision. Male 77kg: Tommy Langarkar (NOR) by Oliver Lovell (GBR); submission. Male 85kg: Rudson Mateus Teles (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE); 2-2 (1-1) Ref decision. Male 94kg: Kaynan Duarte (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL); submission. Male 110kg: Joao Rocha (BRA) bt Yahia Mansoor Al Hammadi (UAE); submission.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

RESULT Manchester United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Man United: Sanchez (24' ), Herrera (62')

Spurs: Alli (11')

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

'Worse than a prison sentence' Marie Byrne, a counsellor who volunteers at the UAE government's mental health crisis helpline, said the ordeal the crew had been through would take time to overcome. “It was worse than a prison sentence, where at least someone can deal with a set amount of time incarcerated," she said. “They were living in perpetual mystery as to how their futures would pan out, and what that would be. “Because of coronavirus, the world is very different now to the one they left, that will also have an impact. “It will not fully register until they are on dry land. Some have not seen their young children grow up while others will have to rebuild relationships. “It will be a challenge mentally, and to find other work to support their families as they have been out of circulation for so long. Hopefully they will get the care they need when they get home.”