Israel to open Rafah crossing 'for exit of Gazans' as MSF appeals for medical evacuations

Israel said on Wednesday it will open the Rafah crossing “exclusively for the exit of residents” from the Gaza Strip.

The key border crossing will be open “in the coming days” and the “residents' exit will be facilitated through co-ordination with Egypt, following security approval by Israel”, according to a statement by Cogat, the Israeli military's arm that oversees aid flows.

It did not say whether there will be restrictions on who is allowed to leave, nor did it give a specific time for when the crossing will open.

The announcement came as Doctors Without Borders (MSF) appealed for countries to open their doors for the medical evacuation of tens of thousands of Gazans.

“The need is really huge,” said Hani Isleem, who co-ordinates medical evacuations from Gaza for the charity. The number of people taken in by countries so far is “just a drop in the ocean”, he told AFP.

The World Health Organisation has said that more than 16,500 patients need treatment outside the enclave, where the health sector has been devastated by the war. But the true figure is believed to be much higher, Mr Isleem said.

“Our estimate is that it is three to four times that number,” he said.

More than 30 countries have taken patients from Gaza, but only a handful, including Egypt and the UAE, have accepted large numbers.

Despite a fragile ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, the pace of medical evacuations has not sped up, according to the MSF official. At least 354 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce, with no increase in evacuations, said Mr Isleem.

He blamed this on the long and often “politicised” process for nations to accept Gaza's medical evacuees.

Mr Isleem added: “99.9 per cent of countries are asking for children. They are ignoring completely the adults [who also] need support and life-saving aid.” He said three-quarters of those awaiting medical evacuation are over 18.

More than 900 people have died while waiting for evacuations from Gaza since October 2023, a figure Mr Isleem said was an underestimate.

Initially, an average of 1,500 patients left the strip each month for treatment abroad. However, after Israel closed the Rafah crossing in May 2024, the monthly average dropped to around 70.