Israel threatens to resume Gaza war if Hamas fails to return all hostage bodies

Israel's defence minister on Wednesday threatened to resume fighting if Hamas did not honour the terms of a US-backed ceasefire by not returning the bodies of all the captives held in Gaza. The threat came after Hamas handed over the remains of two deceased hostages and said it recovered all the bodies it could access.

"If Hamas refuses to comply with the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the United States, will resume fighting and act to achieve a total defeat of Hamas, to change the reality in Gaza and achieve all the objectives of the war," a statement from Israel Katz's office said.

Hamas had already returned the remains of seven of 28 dead hostages, along with an eighth body that Israel said was not a captive. The group said it needed specialised equipment to continue the search for the remaining corpses and that it had so far returned all the ones it could find.

"The Resistance has fulfilled its commitment to the agreement by handing over all living Israeli prisoners in its custody, as well as the corpses it could access," the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement on social media.

"As for the remaining corpses, it requires extensive efforts and special equipment for their retrieval and extraction. We are exerting great effort in order to close this file."

After the Israeli threat, senior US advisors reassured that Hamas was intending to abide by the deal. "We continue to hear from them that they intend to honor the deal. They want to see the deal completed in that regard," one advisor told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) transporting remains of Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas. EPA

Speaking to reporters shortly after the latest two bodies were returned, US President Donald Trump said Hamas was looking for the remaining dead.

“It’s a gruesome process… They’re digging and they’re finding a lot of bodies. Then they have to separate the bodies,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

“Some of those bodies have been in there a long time, and some of them are under rubble. They have to remove rubble,” he continued. “Some are in tunnels… that are way down under the earth.”

Mediators involved in the ceasefire deal, as well as Hamas, had warned that it may take weeks until they would be able to locate the bodies of all the captives due to the level of destruction left behind by Israel's war on Gaza.

Sources had told The National while the deal was being agreed on that mediators had considered sending in teams to help with the search.

But the Israeli government has tied the return of hostages to the desperately needed humanitarian aid. With the deal underway, UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher urged Israel to immediately open all crossings into Gaza for humanitarian aid.

Trucks carrying aid were seen moving into the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip on Wednesday but were not able to cross into the enclave due to ongoing Israeli closures.

