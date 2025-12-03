'Free Marwan Now': More than 200 leading cultural figures call for release of Palestinian leader Barghouti

More than 200 leading cultural names have united in a call for the release of Marwan Barghouti, one of the most senior and popular Palestinian leaders, who has spent more than two decades in an Israeli prison.

The group calling for his release in the “Free Marwan Now” campaign's open letter includes a range of prominent figures such as actors Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem, actress Tilda Swinton, and former footballer Gary Lineker, who has faced criticism for his support of Palestinians.

Musicians Sting, Annie Lenox and Brian Eno were also on the list, in addition to English business magnate, Richard Branson. “We express our grave concern at the continuing imprisonment of Marwan Barghouti, his violent mistreatment and denial of legal rights while imprisoned,” the letter read.

“We call upon the United Nations and the governments of the world to actively seek the release of Marwan Barghouti from Israeli prison.”

Barghouti, 66, a long-time political dissident and former Fatah leader, was jailed in 2004 after being convicted of the murders of five people. He denies the charges against him. A popular figure, he has been seen as influential enough to be considered a viable successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He has been described as “the Palestinian Mandela”. The campaign resembles the cultural movement that surrounded Nelson Mandela and apartheid in South Africa. In 2002, Mr Mandela said: “What is happening to Barghouti is the same as what happened to me.”

While in prison, Barghouti released a 255-page book, written secretly behind bars and smuggled out by lawyers and family members, detailing his experience in jail. His family members have also consistently spoken out on the abuses he has suffered.

He was reportedly beaten while being transferred between detention centres in mid-September. “He lost consciousness and suffered fractures in four ribs as a result of the beating,” the Palestinian prisoners' society said a month later.

Barghouti was among the names requested by Hamas to be released from Israeli jail as part of a ceasefire deal that saw an exchange of captives between the group and Israel. Israel has persistently refused to release him.

In August, he appeared in a video for the first time in years as far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatened him inside his cell. The undated video shows Mr Ben-Gvir entering the solitary confinement section of an Israeli prison and confronting a visibly frail Barghouti dressed in a plain white T-shirt.

Mr Ben-Gvir has openly called for the execution of Palestinian prisoners. There is also a growing concern that the Israeli government may pass laws that will allow the death penalty to be imposed on Palestinian prisoners including Barghouti.

Barghouti began confronting the Israeli occupation from an early age, joining Fatah as a 15-year-old. He was deported by Israel in 1987 and only allowed to return to Palestine in 1993 after the Oslo Accords. As head of Tanzim, Fatah’s armed wing, he played a prominent role in the Second Intifada, which began in the year 2000. He became one of Israel’s most wanted men and, in 2002, he was arrested.

