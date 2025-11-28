Can Cairo's Egyptian Museum (the one without the Grand in its title) preserve its place on the tourist trail?

The storied treasures of Tutankhamun are gone. In their place are the modest, though still gold and silver, funerary items belonging to an obscure king – Psusennes I – who ruled Egypt some 3,000 years ago.

Also gone are the dozens of tour buses that had for decades brought hordes of foreign tourists to the Egyptian Museum, a Cairo landmark that was for more than a century a must-visit site for foreign visitors and a place etched in the collective memory of many generations of Egyptians.

The Egyptian Museum, in the bustling heart of the capital, has been almost totally eclipsed by the much larger, state of the art Grand Egyptian Museum (Gem) the formal opening of which on November 1 was marked with an extravagant ceremony attended by royals and heads of state.

Thirty years in the making, the new museum near the Giza Pyramids has been all the rage in Egypt since it opened, with thousands of foreign tourists and locals thronging its galleries, where they are captivated by majestic statues and the treasures of Tutankhamun – and pleasantly surprised by the adequacy and cleanliness of amenities, a rarity in Egypt's public spaces.

Gem's first day of being open to the public. Mohamed Fathi / The National

So popular has the Gem become over a short period of time that its management has had to introduce online booking to keep the number of visitors within the museum's maximum capacity, after days of up to 18,000 visitors.

It's a different story, and perhaps even a sad one, at the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir. There could not have been more than 200 to 300 visitors inside the museum on one recent day, and only a handful of tour buses waiting outside. The gift shops were deserted and so were the cafes in its front garden.

Housed in a salmon-coloured, marble-floored, two-storey building widely viewed as an architectural gem, the old museum is facing the threat of oblivion, or at least irrelevance, if it cannot be rebranded, and quickly.

The museum is a centre of societal activities and regularly hosts school trips and has designated days for young orphans and people with special needs, but many believe it needs to do more of that to remain relevant.

But to foreign tourists – the vast majority of the museum's patrons – that may not be enough to restore the glory and prominence the museum once had.

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square.

“Most tourists are in Cairo for two to three days at the most. They will do the Gem, the Museum of Civilisations (opened in 2021) and maybe the castle of Saladin. The museum in Tahrir has been dropped by most tour operators,” said Ahmed Mustafa, a tour guide with more than three decades of experience in the business.

“The only way forward perhaps for the Tahrir museum may be to close and renovate. It still has magnificent pieces that I am, quite frankly, surprised they did not take to the Gem,” he said.

“It retains an exceptional and unique historical value despite the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum,” Antiquities and Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy told local Egyptologists and museum experts who met him this week to discuss the future of the Egyptian Museum.

“Maintaining and developing the museum is a maximum priority for the ministry,” said Mr Fathy, who asked participants to come up with a plan to develop the museum.

Prominent Egyptologist Monica Hanna suggests that rebranding or redefining the Egyptian Museum may be the best remedy for the museum's woes. “It should not continue to be just a collection of display cases for foreign tourists to look at. Its philosophy is outdated. It needs a new one. We need a new vision for it,” she told The National.

The perceived threat from the Gem was identified long before the newer museum opened. In 2018, curators from the five European museums with the largest Egyptian collections worked with the museum in Cairo and Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities on an EU-funded project, lasting almost five years, on how to transform the museum to remain of interest to locals and foreign tourists alike.

The ground floor of the Egyptian museum in Cairo's central Tahrir square . Hamza Hendawi / The National

“We knew then that the museum in Tahrir will be lost when the Gem opens. What we did not know was that the opening of the Gem would get delayed until this year,” said Heba Abd el Gawad, a London-based Egyptian museum expert and anthropologist who participated in the study.

“We also wanted to revive the museum to face the challenges of the 21st century,” Ms Abd el Gawad, a senior curator in London's Horniman Museum, told The National. “The museum has a workforce of outstanding curators and conservation teams with decades of experience. It has a long history of community interactions. It does have a huge resonance in our collective memory.”

Moreover, the museum's location is unique, overlooking Tahrir Square, the centre of the 2011 uprising that toppled the autocratic ruler Hosni Mubarak. It's a little more than a stone's throw from the Nile and stands at the entrance of Cairo's Khedival downtown, where buildings are a fusion of European architectural styles of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“The museum has a piece of every one of us. In many ways, it tells the story of many of Egypt's historical layers, including ancient Egypt, the colonial era and modern-day political upheavals,” said Ms Abd el Gawad.

Long criticised for its cluttering and somewhat primitive methods of display, the museum has gone through a dramatic though partial transformation since the conclusion of the study in 2023. Now, according to Ms Abd el Gawad, it needs only some additional work to qualify as a Unesco heritage site, including better ventilation and lighting as well as reduced risk to the building from electrical and fire hazards.

Visitors at the 123-year-old Egyptian museum in central Cairo. Hamza Hendawi / The National

Already, the museum's ground floor has been transformed, with rare and magnificent pieces dating back to the pre-dynastic, Old Kingdom and Greco-Roman eras restored and rearranged, with better lighting provided. Shutters were also installed in the museum's long windows to protect the antiquities from being damaged by sun rays, and more informative descriptions of the artefacts have been plastered on the display cases.

The opening of the Gem, and, to a lesser extent, the uncertainty over the future of the older museum, have unleashed a sense of deep pride in the country's heritage among Egypt's 108 million population, with many on social media using AI to post photos of themselves in pharaonic garb or posing inside the Gem.

Among intellectuals, a debate, also inspired by the collective celebration of the Gem, is playing out on social media over the thorny question of whether being Egyptian alludes to an ethnicity or a reference to a culture that has over the centuries made the country a melting pot for people with diverse ethnic, cultural and religious affiliations.

But for the Gem and its forerunner in central Cairo, the debate is about the most ethical function of museums and whether there can be a feasible substitute for them.

“As Egyptians, we need to collectively reflect on how we can care for our heritage and its colonial legacy that's bestowed on us. It's a heavy legacy that we are left with and the world pressures us to protect rather than claim it as our own.

“We need to think of the ethics of displaying items that are in reality the personal belongings of our ancestors. They are divine entities to those who once owned them and are a part of a religious structure. It's possible that our ancestors whose mummified bodies are on display would not have approved of us putting them on display.”

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

FIXTURES Saturday

5.30pm: Shabab Al Ahli v Al Wahda

5.30pm: Khorfakkan v Baniyas

8.15pm: Hatta v Ajman

8.15pm: Sharjah v Al Ain

Sunday

5.30pm: Kalba v Al Jazira

5.30pm: Fujairah v Al Dhafra

8.15pm: Al Nasr v Al Wasl

UAE rugby season FIXTURES West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers v Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons v Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Division 1 Dubai Sharks v Dubai Hurricanes II Al Ain Amblers v Dubai Knights Eagles II Dubai Tigers II v Abu Dhabi Saracens Jebel Ali Dragons II v Abu Dhabi Harlequins II Sharjah Wanderers v Dubai Exiles II LAST SEASON West Asia Premiership Winners – Bahrain Runners-up – Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership Winners – Abu Dhabi Harlequins Runners-up – Jebel Ali Dragons Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners – Dubai Hurricanes Runners-up – Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Conference Winners – Dubai Tigers Runners-up – Al Ain Amblers

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

Jumanji: The Next Level Director: Jake Kasdan Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas Two out of five stars

The bio His favourite book - 1984 by George Orwell His favourite quote - 'If you think education is expensive, try ignorance' by Derek Bok, Former President of Harvard Favourite place to travel to - Peloponnese, Southern Greece Favourite movie - The Last Emperor Favourite personality from history - Alexander the Great Role Model - My father, Yiannis Davos

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

THREE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Nayla%20Al%20Khaja%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Jefferson%20Hall%2C%20Faten%20Ahmed%2C%20Noura%20Alabed%2C%20Saud%20Alzarooni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPyppl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEstablished%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAntti%20Arponen%20and%20Phil%20Reynolds%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20financial%20services%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2418.5%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20150%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20series%20A%2C%20closed%20in%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20venture%20capital%20companies%2C%20international%20funds%2C%20family%20offices%2C%20high-net-worth%20individuals%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League, kick off 7.30pm (UAE)

RESULTS Men

1 Marius Kipserem (KEN) 2:04:04

2 Abraham Kiptum (KEN) 2:04:16

3 Dejene Debela Gonfra (ETH) 2:07:06

4 Thomas Rono (KEN) 2:07:12

5 Stanley Biwott (KEN) 2:09:18 Women

1 Ababel Yeshaneh (ETH) 2:20:16

2 Eunice Chumba (BRN) 2:20:54

3 Gelete Burka (ETH) 2:24:07

4 Chaltu Tafa (ETH) 2:25:09

5 Caroline Kilel (KEN) 2:29:14

The Greatest Royal Rumble card 50-man Royal Rumble - names entered so far include Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Big Show, Kane, Chris Jericho, The New Day and Elias Universal Championship Brock Lesnar (champion) v Roman Reigns in a steel cage match WWE World Heavyweight ChampionshipAJ Styles (champion) v Shinsuke Nakamura Intercontinental Championship Seth Rollins (champion) v The Miz v Finn Balor v Samoa Joe United States Championship Jeff Hardy (champion) v Jinder Mahal SmackDown Tag Team Championship The Bludgeon Brothers (champions) v The Usos Raw Tag Team Championship (currently vacant) Cesaro and Sheamus v Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Casket match The Undertaker v Rusev Singles match John Cena v Triple H Cruiserweight Championship Cedric Alexander v Kalisto

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

New process leads to panic among jobseekers As a UAE-based travel agent who processes tourist visas from the Philippines, Jennifer Pacia Gado is fielding a lot of calls from concerned travellers just now. And they are all asking the same question. “My clients are mostly Filipinos, and they [all want to know] about good conduct certificates,” says the 34-year-old Filipina, who has lived in the UAE for five years. Ms Gado contacted the Philippines Embassy to get more information on the certificate so she can share it with her clients. She says many are worried about the process and associated costs – which could be as high as Dh500 to obtain and attest a good conduct certificate from the Philippines for jobseekers already living in the UAE. “They are worried about this because when they arrive here without the NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] clearance, it is a hassle because it takes time,” she says. “They need to go first to the embassy to apply for the application of the NBI clearance. After that they have go to the police station [in the UAE] for the fingerprints. And then they will apply for the special power of attorney so that someone can finish the process in the Philippines. So it is a long process and more expensive if you are doing it from here.”

WHY%20AAYAN%20IS%20'PERFECT%20EXAMPLE' %3Cp%3EDavid%20White%20might%20be%20new%20to%20the%20country%2C%20but%20he%20has%20clearly%20already%20built%20up%20an%20affinity%20with%20the%20place.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EAfter%20the%20UAE%20shocked%20Pakistan%20in%20the%20semi-final%20of%20the%20Under%2019%20Asia%20Cup%20last%20month%2C%20White%20was%20hugged%20on%20the%20field%20by%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20the%20team%E2%80%99s%20captain.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EWhite%20suggests%20that%20was%20more%20a%20sign%20of%20Aayan%E2%80%99s%20amiability%20than%20anything%20else.%20But%20he%20believes%20the%20young%20all-rounder%2C%20who%20was%20part%20of%20the%20winning%20Gulf%20Giants%20team%20last%20year%2C%20is%20just%20the%20sort%20of%20player%20the%20country%20should%20be%20seeking%20to%20produce%20via%20the%20ILT20.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20is%20a%20delightful%20young%20man%2C%E2%80%9D%20White%20said.%20%E2%80%9CHe%20played%20in%20the%20competition%20last%20year%20at%2017%2C%20and%20look%20at%20his%20development%20from%20there%20till%20now%2C%20and%20where%20he%20is%20representing%20the%20UAE.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CHe%20was%20influential%20in%20the%20U19%20team%20which%20beat%20Pakistan.%20He%20is%20the%20perfect%20example%20of%20what%20we%20are%20all%20trying%20to%20achieve%20here.%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%E2%80%9CIt%20is%20about%20the%20development%20of%20players%20who%20are%20going%20to%20represent%20the%20UAE%20and%20go%20on%20to%20help%20make%20UAE%20a%20force%20in%20world%20cricket.%E2%80%9D%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

End of free parking - paid-for parking will be rolled across Abu Dhabi island on August 18 - drivers will have three working weeks leeway before fines are issued - areas that are currently free to park - around Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Maqta Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge and the Corniche - will now require a ticket - villa residents will need a permit to park outside their home. One vehicle is Dh800 and a second is Dh1,200. - The penalty for failing to pay for a ticket after 10 minutes will be Dh200 - Parking on a patch of sand will incur a fine of Dh300

Aquaman%20and%20the%20Lost%20Kingdom %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20James%20Wan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jason%20Mamoa%2C%20Patrick%20Wilson%2C%20Amber%20Heard%2C%20Yahya%20Abdul-Mateen%20II%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Qyubic

Started: October 2023

Founder: Namrata Raina

Based: Dubai

Sector: E-commerce

Current number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Initial investment: Undisclosed

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

Favourite things Luxury: Enjoys window shopping for high-end bags and jewellery Discount: She works in luxury retail, but is careful about spending, waits for sales, festivals and only buys on discount University: The only person in her family to go to college, Jiang secured a bachelor’s degree in business management in China Masters: Studying part-time for a master’s degree in international business marketing in Dubai Vacation: Heads back home to see family in China Community work: Member of the Chinese Business Women’s Association of the UAE to encourage other women entrepreneurs

THE DETAILS Solo: A Star Wars Story Dir: Ron Howard Starring: Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson 3/5

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Mobile phone packages comparison

MATCH INFO UAE Division 1 Abu Dhabi Harlequins 12-24 Abu Dhabi Saracens

'C'mon C'mon' Director:Mike Mills Stars:Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, Woody Norman Rating: 4/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Friday’s fixture 6.15pm: Al Wahda v Hatta 6.15pm: Al Dhafra v Ajman 9pm: Al Wasl v Baniyas 9pm: Fujairah v Sharjah .

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3ECompany%3A%20Zywa%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202021%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Nuha%20Hashem%20and%20Alok%20Kumar%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20UAE%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%243m%3Cbr%3ECompany%20valuation%3A%20%2430m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A