El Sisi orders inquiry into claims of Egypt election fraud

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday called for an investigation into recent parliamentary elections after claims of vote buying, ballot tampering and other irregularities at polling stations.

Mr El Sisi intervened as criticism mounted online and from within the political establishment over alleged misconduct. Egypt's elections, held over two stages this month, will seat legislators for the 2025 to 2030 parliamentary term and are expected to produce a pro-government majority.

The Egyptian leader urged the National Elections Authority, which he described as “independent in its work,” to “examine thoroughly all incidents and appeals submitted” and to ensure decisions “that please God and honestly reflect the true will of the voters”.

The President’s message – unusually direct in addressing an ongoing vote-counting process – came after testimonies surfaced on social media of what people claimed were cases of buying votes and tampering with the ballot in several governorates.

Some people claimed to have exchanged their votes for small cash payments or packages of food. Mr El Sisi’s statement referred to several “appeals” that have already been filed by candidates to the electoral authority.

Other candidates have alleged in angry videos posted on social media that ballot-box tampering and inadequate sealing had been rampant.

Monitors' verdict

Meanwhile, election monitors confirmed a series of logistical and procedural lapses during the ballot.

The Arab Organisation for Human Rights (AOHR), a Cairo-based group authorised by Egypt's government to observe the elections, hired 29 monitors from nine countries to oversee the first round of voting on November 10 and 11.

Its report for the first day cited irregularities in urban and rural areas, including inconsistent turnout figures, delayed openings at some polling stations and mismanagement of crowds.

Some Egyptians have claimed to have exchanged votes for cash payments or packages of food. EPA

The group said campaign posters and flags were displayed near polling centres and that campaign staff had guided or transported voters, in apparent breach of electoral regulations.

In Alexandria, the report said, vehicles were observed ferrying groups of voters in support of specific parties. It also documented instances of ballot boxes not being properly sealed, as some candidates had alleged on social media.

Although officially sanctioned and cautious in tone, the AOHR’s findings added weight to the mounting complaints that prompted the President’s public intervention.

In his message, Mr El Sisi asked the electoral commission to publicise actions taken regarding suspected campaign violations and to increase the transparency of its procedures.

He also urged officials to guarantee each candidate’s representative receives a certified copy of the final vote tally from local committees. The authority should “not hesitate to annul” results in any district where the genuine will of voters could not be confirmed, Mr El Sisi added.

That instruction leaves open the possibility of re-runs in certain constituencies, hinting at the scale of reported irregularities.

The controversy follows months of unease within Egypt’s political sphere over how candidates were selected and financed.

In September, Hanan Fayez, women’s affairs secretary of the pro-government Homaat Watan Party in Giza, posted a live video alleging that party leaders demanded 25 million Egyptian pounds ($530,000) to include her on its parliamentary list.

She said newer entrants to the party had paid as much as 50 million. Her statements, shared widely online and reported in Egyptian media, triggered resignations among lower-level party officials who were not included in the final list.

Homaat Watan rejected those accusations but the episode has underscored criticism from within loyalist circles that Egypt’s parliamentary nomination system favours wealth and patronage over political standing - concerns now crystallising in the allegations emerging from the current polls.

