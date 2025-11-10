Voter apathy looms over Egypt's parliamentary election

Egyptians were heading to the polls on Monday in the first stage of a two-phase vote expected to produce a new parliament similar in make-up to its predecessor.

Amid predictions that the election will draw a poor turnout, the 9am opening of polling stations marked the start of a weeks-long process to fill 568 of the 596 seats in the lower house, with some Egyptian provinces not voting for another 15 days.

The remaining 28 legislators will be appointed directly by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the former army chief who came to power after ousting the now deceased Mohamed Morsi in 2013.

Phase one of the vote is taking place on Monday and Tuesday, with the second stage scheduled for November 24 and 25.

The first phase covers 14 governorates, including Giza, Luxor, the Red Sea and Alexandria, while phase two covers 13 others, including Cairo.

Egyptians abroad, who are estimated to number about 10 million, cast their ballots on Friday and Saturday. The overseas balloting took place at 136 Egyptian embassies and consulates in 117 nations.

Final results are expected by December 25. Critics say the election is virtually certain to produce a legislature that follows in the footsteps of its forerunners, serving as a tame chamber essentially acting as a rubber stamp for government policies.

This forecast has significantly diminished popular interest in the vote. The lack of enthusiasm from nearly 70 million registered voters has left carefully choreographed campaign rallies and street billboards as virtually the only evidence that a nationwide poll is taking place.

The seats to be contested are divided into two groups of 284. The first half is elected through a winner-takes-all system of “closed lists”, while the second is contested by individual candidates, including independents. A quarter of the seats are reserved for women.

The vote comes more than two months after elections for the Senate, parliament's upper chamber, which were sullied by a low turnout of about 17 per cent, reviving questions about the purpose of a consultative house not mandated to pass laws. The pro-government National List for Egypt coalition swept that vote.

The current parliament, elected in late 2020, completes its five-year term in January next year. Under the Egyptian constitution, elections for a new chamber must be held in the 60 days before the end of the existing term.

