US troops in Syria should supervise integration of SDF, says Ahmad Al Shara

US troops in Syria should supervise the integration of Kurdish fighters into the country’s security forces, President Ahmad Al Shara said.

His comments came during a visit to the US, where he was received by President Donald Trump before the White House announced that Syria had joined the anti-ISIS coalition.

“I believe the best solution is that the US troops present in Syria should supervise the integration [of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the central government’s security forces]. The task of protecting Syrian territory will be the responsibility of the state,” he told The Washington Post in an interview.

It is believed that there are between 1,500 and 2,000 US troops in Syria.

In recent weeks, talks have reached advanced stages on integrating the US-backed, 40,000-member SDF into the post-Bashar Al Assad administration, without major changes to its structure. However, little appears ready to be signed, with the SDF demanding international guarantees for any arrangement, Syrian sources told The National last month.

“Syria today is capable of shouldering this responsibility. Keeping Syria divided, or having any military force that is not under control of the government, represents the best environment for ISIS to flourish,” Mr Al Shara said.

A US-brokered ceasefire on October 7 halted urban warfare between government forces and SDF-linked fighters in a Kurdish area of Aleppo, Syria’s industrial centre and second-largest city. The fighting had threatened to unravel a tentative integration deal reached in March between Mr Al Shara and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

On Wednesday, Mr Abdi wrote on X that he had a “wonderful phone call” with US envoy Tom Barrack to discuss the outcome of Mr Al Shara's meetings at the White House, vowing to “accelerate the integration of the SDF into the Syrian state”.

Syrians gather around the White House to celebrate Ahmad Al Shara's visit 01:43

Agreement with Israel

Soon after Mr Al Shara and Mr Trump met in Washington, it was announced that Syria had officially joined the anti-ISIS coalition. Syrian Minister of Information Hamza Al Mostafa confirmed that Damascus had signed a political agreement, without elaborating.

The US State Department also announced the partial suspension of the so-called Caesar Act sanctions for 180 days, with the exception of transactions involving Russia and Iran. The Caesar Act, which encompasses most US sanctions on Syria, can only be lifted permanently by Congress. The White House previously issued a temporary waiver in May.

“Stability is linked with the economy, and the economy, or economic development, is linked with the lifting of sanctions,” Mr Al Shara said. “This discussion has been going on for months now, and I believe that we reached good results. But we are still waiting for the final decision.”

He also discussed direct negotiations with Israel regarding its troops occupying Syrian territory, saying that any agreement would only be possible after Israel withdrew from the land it grabbed following the fall of the Assad regime on December 8 last year.

“We are engaged in direct negotiations with Israel, and we have gone a good distance on the way to reach an agreement. But to reach a final agreement, Israel should withdraw to their pre-December 8 borders,” he said.

He warned, however, against Israel’s expansionist strategy.

“Israel occupied the Golan Heights in order to protect Israel, and now they are imposing conditions in the south of Syria in order to protect the Golan Heights,” Mr Al Shara said. “So after a few years, maybe they will occupy the centre of Syria in order to protect the south of Syria. They will reach Munich on that pathway.”

Mr Al Shara is a former fighter with extremist groups, including Al Qaeda. “I have fought so many wars, but I’ve never caused the death of an innocent person,” he said.

He also said he met the mother of missing US citizen Austin Tice and introduced her to his own mother.

“My mother had a similar story,” Mr Al Shara said. “I went missing for seven years, and everyone thought that I was killed except my mother. She had strong belief that I would come back one day.”

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate’s first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. “We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE,” said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. “We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. “Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can’t fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. “You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances.” Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. “As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives,” said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. “Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. “Dubai’s airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries.”

In%20the%20Land%20of%20Saints%20and%20Sinners %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERobert%20Lorenz%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Liam%20Neeson%2C%20Kerry%20Condon%2C%20Jack%20Gleeson%2C%20Ciaran%20Hinds%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A