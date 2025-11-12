Lebanon's Middle East Airlines plans to launch low-cost airline in 2027

Lebanon's flag carrier Middle East Airlines plans to launch its low-cost airline in 2027, the company's chairman said.

Mohammad El Hout announced the launch of Fly Beirut at a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the company’s 80th anniversary, which was attended by Prime Minster Nawaf Salam.

"Plans have been drawn up for the company’s future, starting with restoring Beirut’s role as a maintenance hub for foreign airlines, which will require new facilities," Mr El Hout said.

The company also expects to add six aircraft to its fleet next year, he said.

Mr El Hout told The National in June that MEA was studying setting up a low-cost carrier to serve destinations in the Middle East and Europe. He said it would be a wholly owned subsidiary of the wider MEA group but fully independent.

MEA, whose parent company is the Central Bank of Lebanon, has a strong hold on flights in and out of the country. Lebanon's large diaspora, as well as regular travellers in and out of the country, have long complained about its high prices.

But MEA also received praise last year for continuing to operate during the Israel-Hezbollah war, despite the focus of Israeli attacks on Beirut being on the capital's southern suburbs, where the country's only international airport is situated.

Mr Salam said MEA had "become a model of modern Lebanese institutions".

Efforts are also under way to reopen the Qlayaat Airport in the northern governorate of Akkar for civilian flights.

Minister of Public Works and Transport Fayez Rasmani, speaking at the ceremony, said the second airport would be open within a year, while also noting that work was under way to modernise and expand the capacity of Beirut’s overstretched Rafic Hariri International Airport.

