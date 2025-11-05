Sudan's army rejects US ceasefire bid amid humanitarian crisis

The defence minister for Sudan's army-backed government has said his troops will continue their fight against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, after his security and defence council met to discuss a US proposal for a ceasefire.

Hassan Kabroun said in a speech broadcast by state television on Tuesday that "preparations for the Sudanese people's battle are continuing", calling those preparations a "legitimate national right".

But he thanked the administration of US President Donald Trump for its "efforts and proposals to achieve peace".

No specific details of the US truce proposal have been made public. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that Washington was "actively engaged" in seeking a peace deal alongside Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The US wanted "to see this conflict come to a peaceful end, just as we have with so many others", she said. "But the reality is it's a very complicated situation on the ground right now."

Sudan's civil war, which is at the midway point of its third year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 14 million. About 30 million people – more than half the population – are facing hunger, with pockets of famine emerging in some areas.

The fall of the city of El Fasher to the RSF last week after an 18-month siege gave the paramilitary full control of Sudan's Darfur region and deepened the de facto division of the country.

Displaced children at a camp in Tawila, Darfur. Sudan's civil war has displaced about 14 million people. AP

Besides Darfur, the RSF also holds parts of Kordofan to the south-west, while the army controls the capital Khartoum, as well as the northern, eastern and central regions of Sudan.

Both sides have governments of their own, with the RSF administration based in Darfur and the army-backed authorities in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been engaged in months of diplomacy aimed at securing a truce in the more than 30-month conflict.

In September, they presented a peace proposal that included a three-month humanitarian ceasefire to be followed by a return to civilian rule in which the Muslim Brotherhood is kept out of power.

The Brotherhood, declared a terrorist group in several Arab nations, served as the ideological vehicle for nearly three decades of rule by former Sudanese dictator Omar Al Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 by a popular uprising.

The Sudanese army initially rejected the peace plan put forward in September. But on Monday, Mr Trump's adviser on Arab and African affairs, Massad Boulos, said both warring factions had agreed "in principle" to a three-month truce, with technical details being discussed.

“They have no objections … we are discussing its implementation – monitoring mechanisms, defining existing front lines as well as logistical and security” issues, Mr Boulos said.

