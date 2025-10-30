Huge Ultra-Orthodox rally against Israeli army service

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox men rallied in Jerusalem on Thursday to oppose the idea of conscripting them into Israel's army.
Huge crowds of protesters marched along main roads leading into Jerusalem. Some set fire to pieces of tarpaulin as police cordoned off roads across the city.
The crowds were demanding an ironclad exemption from Israel's military service – a long-running point of contention issue in the country. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long pledged such a law but none has been passed.
A ruling at the time of Israel's foundation in 1948, when the ultra-Orthodox were a very small community, gave exemption to men who devote themselves full-time to the study of sacred texts. That exemption has come under mounting pressure since war erupted in Gaza in October 2023, as the military struggles to fill its ranks.
Responding to the call of two ultra-Orthodox parties – one of which forms a key part of Mr Netanyahu's coalition – protesters travelled from all over Israel to demand the exemption stay in place. Police announced the mobilisation of 2,000 officers in Jerusalem.
In June 2024, the supreme court ruled the state must draft ultra-Orthodox men, declaring their exemption had expired. A parliamentary committee is now discussing a bill to call them up.
The issue has placed Mr Netanyahu's coalition under severe strain. In July, ministers from the ultra-Orthodox Shas party resigned from the cabinet over the issue, though the party has not formally left the coalition.
A second ultra-Orthodox party, United Torah Judaism, has already quit both the government and the coalition. Shas, which holds 11 seats in the 120-member Knesset, has warned it will withdraw support unless military service exemptions are anchored in law – a move that could topple Mr Netanyahu's coalition.
Some ultra-Orthodox rabbis fear conscription will make young people less religious, but others accept that those who do not study holy texts full-time can enlist. Ultra-Orthodox Jews make up 14 per cent of Israel's Jewish population, or about 1.3 million people, and 66,000 men of military age currently benefit from the exemption.
According to an army report presented to parliament in September, there has been a sharp increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox Jews enlisting despite opposition from their leaders but the numbers still remain low, at a few hundred over the past two years.