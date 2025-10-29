Killing of Syrian Druze bus passengers undermines US efforts to end hostilities

Gunmen in Syria have killed two Druze people on a bus travelling from Damascus to the sect's heartland of Sweida, as the government loosens control of the area.

The incident on Tuesday undermined a US-brokered deal last month to reconcile the Syrian government with the Druze, an ancient Arab minority that has struggled for survival since modern Syria was formed from the remnants of the Ottoman Empire a century ago.

The Suwayda24 news network identified the victims as Aya Salam, a college student, and Kamal Abdul Baqi, the conductor on the bus, who was in his 40s. Under the US-brokered agreement reached on September 16 the Syrian government committed to ensuring the "the safe and free movement of citizens and trade" along the route, which links Druze in the capital with their southern heartland on Sweida.

The bus, carrying 30 passengers, left from the Damascus suburb of Jaramana. It had travelled only 15 kilometres to Najha when two masked gunmen in black stopped it and opened fire, Suwayda 24 reported. There was no comment from Syrian authorities.

Rayyan Maarouf, a researcher at the network who interviewed survivors, said the gunmen asked the bus driver where it was going, and to identity the passengers. When they ascertained all the passengers were Druze, they fired at the bus.

The driver sped off managed to get the bus 30km from the scene, with the two dead passengers and several wounded people on board.

The bus passed through three government roadblocks until reaching a Druze militia position on the outskirts of Sweida, Mr Maarouf said. "Many more would have been killed had the driver not sped away," he added.

Israeli military intervention halted a government offensive in June to control Sweida and defeat Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, a Druze spiritual leader who had criticised the new authorities, calling them extremists. The Hayat Tahrir Al Sham group, which ousted former president Bashar Al Assad in December, is a former affiliate of Al Qaeda. After many of its top brass formed Syria's new government, with Ahmad Al Shara as President, HTS was disbanded.

On Monday, the US said it would provide “life-saving” aid to Sweida, underlining the threat to the Druze.

Clashes broke out in July between Druze fighters, Bedouin and forces loyal to the Syrian government. EPA

The Druze are one of three minorities in Syria whose ties with the new government have been marred by violence. In March the authorities sent regular forces and militias to control Alawite coastal areas, which underpinned the old system. In the east, mostly Kurdish militias and loyalist forces have often clashed, despite a deal in March for the fighters to join the new order.

There are several hundred thousand Druze in Syria, out of one million worldwide. The sect is also present in Jordan, Israel, Lebanon, as well as a diaspora community mainly in Latin America.

An intermittent bus service between Damascus and Sweida started this month but Mr Maarouf said passengers have to give reasons for visiting either the central authorities or the Druze administration in Sweida loyal to Mr Al Hijri. This means that only humanitarian cases, or those who attend school outside Sweida, are allowed to proceed.

The attack on the bus, Mr Maarouf said, "serves the narrative" of Mr Al Hijri that it is not safe for the Druze to leave Sweida. According to UN data, about 120,000 of Sweida's Druze have been displaced since June, mostly to Sweida city, after government troops and allied militias captured their towns and villages to the west and north. The province was home to about 50,000 Sunnis, the majority of whom were forced to leave, mostly to the neighbouring province of Deraa, to avoid retribution.

The government cited Druze-Bedouin unrest in Sweida as a reason for entering the province in June. Loyalist forces killed hundreds of Druze civilians, while dozens of Sunni-Bedouin non-combatants were killed by Druze militias.

The mass killing of the Druze has strengthened the communal base of Mr Al Hijri, although the government appointed one of his Druze rivals as a member of a security body supposedly in charge of the province.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Concrete and Gold

Foo Fighters

RCA records

The%20specs%3A%20Panamera%20Turbo%20E-Hybrid %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E680hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E930Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh749%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Panamera %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.9-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E500Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh408%2C200%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

ESSENTIALS The flights Emirates flies direct from Dubai to Rio de Janeiro from Dh7,000 return including taxes. Avianca fliles from Rio to Cusco via Lima from $399 (Dhxx) return including taxes. The trip From US$1,830 per deluxe cabin, twin share, for the one-night Spirit of the Water itinerary and US$4,630 per deluxe cabin for the Peruvian Highlands itinerary, inclusive of meals, and beverages. Surcharges apply for some excursions.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Kanye%20West %3Cp%3EYe%20%E2%80%94%20the%20rapper%20formerly%20known%20as%20Kanye%20West%20%E2%80%94%20has%20seen%20his%20net%20worth%20fall%20to%20%24400%20million%20in%20recent%20weeks.%20That%E2%80%99s%20a%20precipitous%20drop%20from%20Bloomberg%E2%80%99s%20estimates%20of%20%246.8%20billion%20at%20the%20end%20of%202021.%3Cbr%3EYe%E2%80%99s%20wealth%20plunged%20after%20business%20partners%2C%20including%20Adidas%2C%20severed%20ties%20with%20him%20on%20the%20back%20of%20anti-Semitic%20remarks%20earlier%20this%20year.%3Cbr%3EWest%E2%80%99s%20present%20net%20worth%20derives%20from%20cash%2C%20his%20music%2C%20real%20estate%20and%20a%20stake%20in%20former%20wife%20Kim%20Kardashian%E2%80%99s%20shapewear%20firm%2C%20Skims.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now