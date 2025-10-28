Buildings collapse as earthquake hits western Turkey

A strong earthquake has shaken western Turkey, causing at least three buildings that were damaged in a previous tremor to collapse, officials said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The 6.1-magnitude quake was centred in the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management agency. It struck at about 11pm local time on Monday at a relatively shallow depth of about 6km. Shallow quakes can cause greater damage.
The quake, which was followed by several aftershocks, was also felt in Istanbul and the nearby provinces of Bursa, Manisa and Izmir.
At least three unoccupied buildings and a two-storey shop collapsed in Sindirgi, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. The structures had already been damaged in a previous quake.
Twenty-two people were injured after falling due to panic during the quake, according to Balikesir's governor Ismail Ustaoglu. Eighteen people who jumped from balconies in panic sustained minor injuries, he added.
“So far, we have not identified any loss of life, but we are continuing our assessment,” Sindirgi's district administrator Dogukan Koyuncu told the state-run Anadolu news agency.
Footage from security cameras in Manisa showed street lamps swaying, pool water sloshing about and overflowing, and products swaying on shop shelves as the quake struck.
Many people in Sindirgi remained outdoors, too afraid to return to their homes after the quake, Haberturk television reported. As rain began to fall, Mr Ustaoglu said mosques, schools and sports halls were being kept open to shelter people reluctant to go back.
In Istanbul, people also left their homes when the quake hit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said teams had been dispatched to conduct field surveys for damage.
In August, Sindirgi was struck by another magnitude 6.1 quake, which killed one person and injured dozens of others.
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines, and earthquakes are frequent. In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 quake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.
