Pipeline explosion at oilfield in southern Iraq kills at least one worker

A pipeline exploded at a major oilfield in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least one worker and injuring two others.
The explosion occurred when a group of workers were conducting welding operations near the pipeline at Zubair oilfield in Basra, an official from state-run South Oil Company told The National. The pipeline carries crude from the Zubair field to nearby storage tanks.
One of the injured is in a critical condition, the official said. The incident has not disrupted operations at the oilfield, he added. The site produces 400,000 barrels per day.
Videos on social media showed the area engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke. Firefighters in protective gear battled the blaze, with white foam blanketing the site.
Italy’s Eni is Zubair oilfield's developer.
How to apply for a drone permit
- Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
- Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
- Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
- Submit their request
What are the regulations?
- Fly it within visual line of sight
- Never over populated areas
- Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
- Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
- Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
- Should have a live feed of the drone flight
- Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo
Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm
Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km
Price: from Dh362,500
On sale: now
HOW TO WATCH
Facebook: TheNationalNews
Twitter: @thenationalnews
Instagram: @thenationalnews.com
TikTok: @thenationalnews