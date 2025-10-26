Pipeline explosion at oilfield in southern Iraq kills at least one worker

A pipeline exploded at a major oilfield in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least one worker and injuring two others.

The explosion occurred when a group of workers were conducting welding operations near the pipeline at Zubair oilfield in Basra, an official from state-run South Oil Company told The National. The pipeline carries crude from the Zubair field to nearby storage tanks.

One of the injured is in a critical condition, the official said. The incident has not disrupted operations at the oilfield, he added. The site produces 400,000 barrels per day.

Videos on social media showed the area engulfed in flames and thick, black smoke. Firefighters in protective gear battled the blaze, with white foam blanketing the site.

Italy’s Eni is Zubair oilfield's developer.

