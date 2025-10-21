Smoke rises from the compound in Abyan governorate. Photo: Yemen First Support and Logistics Brigade / Facebook
News

MENA

Nine killed in 'Al Qaeda attack' on Yemeni government forces

Four soldiers and five militants killed in car bomb attack at government compound

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

October 21, 2025

  English
  • Arabic

Al Qaeda staged an attack on Yemen's internationally recognised government on Tuesday, in which nine people from both sides were killed, a commander said.

Yemeni Brig Gen Nasr Atef Al Yafei said the extremists launched a "large-scale terrorist attack" on a government compound in Abyan governorate.

The militants attacked the complex with two car bombs, he said. Yemeni government forces managed to detonate the first bomb near the main gate, while other Al Qaeda members tried to storm into the building.

The Yemeni forces killed five suicide bombers wearing explosive belts, the general said. He said the attack also left four soldiers dead. A medical source in Abyan confirmed the deaths of the four soldiers to AFP, and reported 15 people wounded.

"The forces ... were able to thwart a large-scale terrorist attack launched by Al Qaeda terrorists this morning," the general said. He added that the forces "fully controlled the situation" following the clashes and were on high alert to protect the area.

Yemen's internationally recognised government established itself in the southern city of Aden after Iran-backed Houthi rebels drove them out of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) was formed in 2009 from a merging of Al Qaeda's Yemeni and Saudi factions. The US once regarded the group as the extremist network's most dangerous branch.

AQAP grew in the chaos of Yemen's war, but attacks by the group, against government forces and rebels, have decreased in recent years.

Updated: October 21, 2025, 1:58 PM
YemenTerrorism

