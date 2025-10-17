Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill one and injure seven

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Thursday night killed one person and injured seven others in what Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned as a breach of a ceasefire in place since last year.

Footage of the strikes showed massive explosions and huge plumes of smoke. The Lebanese Health Ministry said one person was killed in Baalbek, in eastern Lebanon, while six were injured in Nabatieh district, in the south, and one in the coastal city of Sidon.

The Israeli military claimed it had targeted several Hezbollah facilities and a site used by environmental group Green Without Borders. It has accused the group, which is under US sanctions, of being a front for Hezbollah.

However, Mr Aoun said the strikes had targeted “civilian facilities”, violating a November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel has continued to bomb Lebanon, despite the truce.

“The repeated Israeli aggression comes as part of a systematic policy aimed at destroying productive infrastructure, hindering economic recovery and undermining national stability under false security pretexts,” Mr Aoun said on X.

Hezbollah, once the dominant force in Lebanon, is under intense pressure from many in Lebanon and much of the international community to disarm, but is rebuffing any conversation over its weapons while Israel continues to occupy parts of south Lebanon and bomb the country.

Firefighters tackle a blaze started by Israeli air strikes on a cement factory in the village of Ansar, in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon. AFP

US Central Command on Thursday said senior military leaders from the UN peacekeeping force, the Lebanese army, the US and France met in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, two days earlier to discuss disarmament efforts.

“Our Lebanese partners continue to lead the way in ensuring the disarmament of Lebanese Hezbollah is successful,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, Centcom commander. “We remain committed to supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces' efforts as they work tirelessly to strengthen regional security.”

Under the November ceasefire, Israel was to withdraw completely from south Lebanon, while Hezbollah agreed to dismantle its military presence south of the Litani River and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese army. The deal ended 14 months of fighting that was triggered by Israel's war on Gaza.

A ceasefire came into effect in Gaza last week but concerns have remained that Israel would continue carrying out strikes elsewhere in the region, particularly in Lebanon.

