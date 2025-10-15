Syria's Al Shara to meet Putin in first visit to Russia

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, Syria's state news agency reported.

This is his first visit to the country that was an ally of former leader Bashar Al Assad, who Mr Al Shara's forces helped topple last year.

Moscow was due to host a Russian-Arab summit this week, but Mr Putin announced it would be postponed due to pressing developments as a ceasefire in Gaza came into effect. Pro-government Syria TV had said that Mr Al Shara would go ahead with his visit despite the summit being delayed.

The leaders will discuss regional and international developments and ways that Syria and Russia can co-operate, Sana reported, citing the Syrian president's office media department.

But Russia's bases in Syria and Moscow hosting the Assad family are expected to also top the agenda.

Russia was the most powerful supporter of Assad who fled to Moscow after being ousted in December, and has significant military interests in Syria.

The Russian military maintains a naval base at Tartous and an airbase outside Latakia in Hmeimim. Both are critical for Moscow's regional and expeditionary operations, including in Africa.

After Mr Assad's departure, securing those bases has become a central objective of Russia's strategy in Syria. In January, the Russian Foreign Ministry suggested transforming them into “humanitarian hubs”.

Moscow has sought to preserve its ties with Syria's new authorities, despite Mr Al Shara being at the forefront of a rebel offensive that toppled the Assad regime.

Russia was quick to reach out to the new Syrian authorities, including offering Damascus diplomatic support over Israeli strikes on Syria and internal sectarian strife.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said Moscow was interested in maintaining its bases in Syria. “It appears that the Syrian government, along with a number of regional states, has an interest in maintaining our presence there,” he said, cited by Russian state media.

Mr Lavrov noted that the role needed to be “reconfigured” as Russia no longer needed to provide military support against opposition.

Another key issue remains Mr Assad's presence in Russia. Syrian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for him on murder and torture charges, the first legal action against him by the country he ruled for 24 years. However, doubts are being cast about its efficacy.

In the past months, the new government has captured hundreds of former officials and security operatives, but not the top echelons of the former regime, most of whom are in Russia.

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

