Three killed by Israeli forces east of Gaza city despite ceasefire

Three Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by an Israeli drone strike east of Gaza city, even as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the three were killed when Israeli drones fired at people who had returned to their homes in the Shujaiya neighbourhood. The Israeli army said several suspects crossed a line demarcating Israeli-controlled territory.

The military has repeatedly warned Palestinians not to approach areas in Gaza that are under Israeli control during the ceasefire.

Under the truce, Israeli troops have withdrawn to a line within the enclave agreed on by Israel and Hamas, and are supposed to withdraw further under later stages of a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

The Israeli military said several suspects had approached troops operating in northern Gaza. “Attempts were made to distance the suspects. The suspects did not comply and continued approaching the troops, who opened fire to remove the threat,” the army said.

The Times of Israel quoted an anonymous military source as saying the soldiers first fired warning shots, but when the three continued to approach, they were targeted by a drone.

World leaders pledge $80 billion to rebuild Gaza 02:17

On Monday night, Israeli troops also shot dead a Palestinian man in the Al Sikka area of Khan Younis, Wafa reported. The news agency said soldiers opened fire at the man, Khalid Barbakh, near his home in the southern city.

Many Gazans have been attempting to return to their homes since the ceasefire came into effect on Friday, eager to see if buildings have withstood Israeli bombardments of the territory.

Ambulance and civil defence crews have also been trying to begin the mammoth task of retrieving thousands of bodies under the rubble in the devastated enclave.

As part of Mr Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, Israel has agreed to halt its military advance, while Hamas has freed the last 20 surviving hostages it held. In return, Israel released almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees held in the country's jails.

But much in the subsequent stages of Mr Trump’s plan remains to be negotiated.

Among potential sticking points are Israel's failure to pledge a full withdrawal from Gaza and Hamas's refusal to disarm.

Mr Trump has repeatedly signalled he is confident the ceasefire will hold, saying on Monday during a trip to the Middle East that talks on the next steps of the plan had already “started, as far as we're concerned”.

The US President announced in late September the 20-point plan for Gaza, which has helped bring about the ceasefire. It has brought a halt to two years of fighting in which more than 67,800 people have lost their lives.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Monday urged Mr Trump and other mediators of the deal to “continue monitoring Israel's conduct and to ensure it does not resume its aggression against our people”.

