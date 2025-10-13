Who is attending the Summit for Peace in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh?

US President Donald Trump and other world leaders pose for a photo during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and other world leaders pose for a photo during a summit of European and Middle Eastern leaders in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Getty Images
Us President Donald Trump holds Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's hand as they meet in Sharm El Sheikh. Reuters
Us President Donald Trump holds Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's hand as they meet in Sharm El Sheikh. Reuters
Sheikh Tamim, left, Emir of Qatar, speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II as they meet on the fringes of the summit. AFP
Sheikh Tamim, left, Emir of Qatar, speaks to Jordan's King Abdullah II as they meet on the fringes of the summit. AFP
From left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Egyptian Red Sea resort. AP
From left, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in the Egyptian Red Sea resort. AP
From left, Mr Starmer, Mr Macron, Mr Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Sharm El Sheikh. AFP
From left, Mr Starmer, Mr Macron, Mr Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Sharm El Sheikh. AFP
Mr El Sisi arrives. AP
Mr El Sisi arrives. AP
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrives at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport to participate in the Gaza peace summit. Photo: Eissa Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrives at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport to participate in the Gaza peace summit. Photo: Eissa Al Hammadi / UAE Presidential Court
Mr Starmer and Mr Erdogan attending a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the peace summit. AFP
Mr Starmer and Mr Erdogan attending a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the peace summit. AFP
Mr Macron, left, shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. AFP
Mr Macron, left, shakes hands with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. AFP
The two men hold talks. AFP
The two men hold talks. AFP
Mr Starmer meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. AFP
Mr Starmer meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. AFP
Mr Macron speaks to journalists after landing in Sharm El Sheikh. EPA
Mr Macron speaks to journalists after landing in Sharm El Sheikh. EPA
Mr Starmer arrives at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport. Reuters
Mr Starmer arrives at Sharm El Sheikh International Airport. Reuters

News

MENA

Who is attending the Summit for Peace in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh?

Conference will be co-chaired by US and Egyptian presidents

The National

October 13, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi are chairing a gathering of world leaders called the Summit for Peace on Monday to support ending more than two years of war in Gaza after a breakthrough ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have no direct contact and were not expected to attend Monday's summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was unable to attend because a Jewish holiday starts on Monday.

The summit will bring together more than 20 leaders from the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Who is attending the summit?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim are attending. Qatar and Egypt, along with the US, have acted as mediators in efforts to stop the war. Turkey, which hosted Hamas political leaders for years, played a key role in bringing about the current ceasefire agreement.

King Abdullah II of Jordan is also there. His country, alongside Egypt, is training a Palestinian security force for Gaza.

The UAE, a major provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza during the war, will be represented by a delegation led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will represent the kingdom. Other leaders from the region attending the summit include Bahrain’s King Hamad, Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Sabah and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and European Council President Antonio Costa are also attending.

Germany, one of Israel’s strongest backers and a leading supplier of military equipment, is represented by Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He has expressed concern over Israel's conduct of the war and its plan for a military takeover of Gaza.

Britain and France, traditionally strong allies that have grown increasingly critical of Israel over the war, will be represented by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Emmanuel Macron, respectively. Mr Starmer has said he will pledge £20 million ($27 million) to help provide water and sanitation for Gaza and that Britain will host a three-day conference to co-ordinate plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and recovery.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre are the other European leaders attending the conference.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are also expected to attend.

Although now known for luxury beach resorts, dive sites and desert tours, Sharm El Sheikh, at the tip of the Sinai Peninsula, has hosted many peace summits and rounds of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, as well as other international conferences.

Monday’s gathering is the first peace summit to be held there under Mr El Sisi, who took office in 2014.

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula for a year in 1956 before withdrawing. A UN peacekeeping force was then stationed there until 1967. Israel seized the peninsula again that year after Egypt’s president Gamal Abdel Nasser ordered the peacekeepers to leave.

The Sinai Peninsula were returned to Egypt in 1982, following a 1979 peace treaty with Israel.

David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

GRAN%20TURISMO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neill%20Blomkamp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Harbour%2C%20Orlando%20Bloom%2C%20Archie%20Madekwe%2C%20Darren%20Barnet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna

Rating: 1/5

Royal wedding inspired menu

Ginger, citrus and orange blossom iced tea

Avocado ranch dip with crudites

Cucumber, smoked salmon and cream cheese mini club sandwiches

Elderflower and lemon syllabub meringue

GOLF’S RAHMBO

- 5 wins in 22 months as pro
- Three wins in past 10 starts
- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s
- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)
- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

While you're here
While you're here
Emirates Cricket Board Women’s T10

ECB Hawks v ECB Falcons

Monday, April 6, 7.30pm, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

The match will be broadcast live on the My Sports Eye Facebook page

 

Hawks

Coach: Chaitrali Kalgutkar

Squad: Chaya Mughal (captain), Archara Supriya, Chamani Senevirathne, Chathurika Anand, Geethika Jyothis, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kashish Loungani, Khushi Sharma, Khushi Tanwar, Rinitha Rajith, Siddhi Pagarani, Siya Gokhale, Subha Srinivasan, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish

 

Falcons

Coach: Najeeb Amar

Squad: Kavisha Kumari (captain), Almaseera Jahangir, Annika Shivpuri, Archisha Mukherjee, Judit Cleetus, Ishani Senavirathne, Lavanya Keny, Mahika Gaur, Malavika Unnithan, Rishitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Shashini Kaluarachchi, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Vaishnave Mahesh

 

 

Sri Lanka's T20I squad

Thisara Perera (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Dasun Shanaka, Sachith Pathirana, Vikum Sanjaya, Lahiru Gamage, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Chathuranga de Silva.

COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Who was Alfred Nobel?

The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.

  • In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
  • Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
  • Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
Updated: October 13, 2025, 5:24 PM