Qatari officials killed in car crash near Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt

Three employees of Qatar's Amiri Diwan, its top government body, were killed in a car crash near Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, Qatar's embassy in Egypt said in a post on X on Sunday.

The embassy said two others were injured and were receiving medical treatment at the city's hospital.

It said the injured and the bodies of the deceased would be repatriated later on Sunday to Doha. The embassy expressed "deep sorrow and grief" over the deaths.

Two security sources told the Reuters news agency that a car carrying Qatari diplomats overturned on a curve on a road about 50 kilometres from the city.

Egyptian state-linked media Al Qahera News said five Qataris and an Egyptian driver were in the vehicle when it crashed after a loss of control of the steering wheel.

The accident happened after officials from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt participated in indirect talks in Sharm El Sheikh earlier this week that led to the agreement between Israel and Hamas on the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza.

Sharm El Sheikh will host a peace summit starting on Monday chaired by Mr Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi. The meeting is expected to involve participants from more than 20 countries with the aim of ending war in Gaza.

