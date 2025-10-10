Lebanon says it thwarted Israeli plot to bomb Hezbollah leaders' memorials

Lebanon says it has dismantled an Israel-supported spy network that planned to carry out bombings in the country, including at events to commemorate assassinated leaders of the Hezbollah militant group.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of taking part in the plot – one dual citizen of Brazil and Lebanon, two Lebanese nationals, and a Palestinian – the General Security Directorate said on Friday.

It said it was able to “dismantle a network working for the Israeli enemy that was preparing for terrorist acts of bombings and assassinations inside Lebanon”.

A Lebanese security source confirmed to The National that the arrests were related to plots to bomb the continuing commemorations of Hezbollah leaders killed by Israel last year.

Hezbollah's longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine were killed within days of each other a little more than a year ago, as Israel intensified its war on Lebanon after months of cross-border exchanges of fire with the Iran-backed group.

Supporters of the Houthi rebels gather in front of a billboard showing Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah, right, and Hashem Safieddine during a protest against Israel in the Yemeni capital last week. EPA

Although the arrests were only announced on Friday, there have been reports in Lebanese media in recent days that a spy cell plotting attacks on Hezbollah memorials had been stopped.

A Hezbollah official told The National that “the most clear target” would be anything “related to the commemorations of the sayyids”, referring to Mr Nasrallah and Mr Safieddine.

The General Security said one of the arrested cell members had admitted to carrying out assassinations of members of the Islamic Group, a Lebanese political party that is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. The party has a small armed wing that has occasionally engaged in fighting with Israel.

“The most probable cause is recreating tension in the particular moment, keeping everyone busy fighting their own people instead of focusing on what's going on outside,” the Hezbollah official said.

