Syria lifts restrictions on access to Aleppo's Kurdish districts

Syrian government forces lifted restrictions and opened the roads leading to the Kurdish districts of Aleppo, in a sign of easing tension days after the army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came to the verge of major urban warfare.

Pedestrians and cars were allowed to move from a main entrance, called the Serian, into Sheikh Maqsoud, a hilltop district controlled by the SDF.

A convoy of lorries carrying vegetables entered the area, where supplies had started to run low, through roadblocks manned by young government security personnel dressed in black, and then through to the other side, which is controlled by Asayish, the internal security forces of the Kurdish-led administration that controls parts of north-eastern Syria.

Mustafa, the owner of a roasted chicken shop in Sheikh Maqsoud, said fresh supplies would be arriving soon from farms on the outskirts of Aleppo, making it possible to resume sales after his frozen stock ran out. During a week of siege, other goods were smuggled into Sheikh Maqsoud on foot and by drones, he said, but “smuggling chicken would not have been easy”.

A Kurdish source told The National that although the SDF military leadership had expected the Asayish to hold the front if the government had launched a major push into the district, the fighting would not have been contained to Aleppo. “The Kurds in Aleppo are the most vulnerable militarily,” the source said. “The SDF would have had to act by activating other fronts if the siege became more severe.”

Sheikh Maqsoud and the adjacent district of Ashrafieh, which was also surrounded, are home to tens of thousands of Kurds. The two neighbourhoods have remained under SDF control even after rebel groups toppled the dictator Bashar Al Assad last December, ending nearly 14 years of civil war.

The new President, Ahmad Al Shara, has been pushing for the SDF to be integrated into the army. In March, he signed a deal with the SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to begin the process, but no timeline was provided. The agreement remains just “ink on paper”, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani said during a visit to Turkey on Wednesday. The SDF has also refused government demands for the de facto disbanding of the group.

The Kurdish issue in Syria has turned into a major sticking point since the new government took over in December after ousting the Assad regime. It has failed to find an accommodation with most minorities in the majority Sunni Muslim country.

The SDF, which emerged with US backing, has resisted pressure from Turkey and the Damascus authorities to disband, and has kept control over large areas of northern and eastern Syria. More Kurds have coalesced around the SDF since sectarian massacres of members of the Alawite minority on the coast in March and the Druze in southern Syria in June.

Clashes broke out in Aleppo this week after a period of simmering tension but the government announced a ceasefire on Tuesday. The US is likely to have played a role in the de-escalation. However, government forces maintained their presence around Sheikh Maqsoud, allowing people to leave but not re-enter the area. Many feared this was a tactic to empty Sheikh Maqsoud in preparation for an all-out offensive by government forces.

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: SimpliFi Started: August 2021 Founder: Ali Sattar Based: UAE Industry: Finance, technology Investors: 4DX, Rally Cap, Raed, Global Founders, Sukna and individuals

Women’s World T20, Asia Qualifier UAE results

Beat China by 16 runs

Lost to Thailand by 10 wickets

Beat Nepal by five runs

Beat Hong Kong by eight wickets

Beat Malaysia by 34 runs Standings (P, W, l, NR, points) 1. Thailand 5 4 0 1 9

2. UAE 5 4 1 0 8

3. Nepal 5 2 1 2 6

4. Hong Kong 5 2 2 1 5

5. Malaysia 5 1 4 0 2

6. China 5 0 5 0 0 Final

Thailand v UAE, Monday, 7am

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The biog Family: wife, four children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren Reads: Newspapers, historical, religious books and biographies Education: High school in Thatta, a city now in Pakistan Regrets: Not completing college in Karachi when universities were shut down following protests by freedom fighters for the British to quit India Happiness: Work on creative ideas, you will also need ideals to make people happy

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."