Syrian army and SDF reach truce in Aleppo following heavy clashes

The Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces reached a ceasefire on Tuesday, authorities announced, after a night of intense clashes in Aleppo, the first major urban warfare between the two sides since the new government came to power.

“A ceasefire was reached in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods,” the official Syrian News Agency said. The two Kurdish-majority districts of Aleppo, the country’s commercial capital and its second-largest city, are under SDF control.

Tension has been brewing for days in Aleppo, which is home to tens of thousands of Kurds and had a population of more than two million in 2010, before the civil war broke out in 2013. A US-brokered arrangement for the Kurdish forces to withdraw from the neighbourhoods has repeatedly failed. The militia had initially said it was there for defence purposes.

The latest ceasefire comes amid renewed US efforts to revive a March 10 deal between President Ahmad Al Shara and Mazloum Abdi, head of the SDF – which has maintained its control of large parts of northern and eastern Syria despite regime change.

At least one member of Syria's domestic security forces and a civilian were killed in the clashes, Syrian state television reported.

An overnight curfew has been lifted, residents told The National. The sound of gunfire and artillery hitting the Kurdish areas echoed in the city, while Asayish, the Kurdish administration's internal security forces, hit back with heavy machine guns, they said.

“They were firing artillery at Sheikh Maqsoud from right next to my home,” said a woman who lives near the Aleppo National Museum and did not want to be identified.

A UN worker in Aleppo said management ordered staff to work from home. All government departments and schools in the city were closed.

Government forces “are not seeking military escalation”, Aleppo governor Azzam Al Ghareeb said. The violence came hours after the announcement of the results of a parliamentary vote that brought only loyalists of Mr Al Shara to the legislature.

Mr Al Shara led Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, an Al Qaeda splinter group that ousted the former regime in December, but has failed to reach an accommodation with many of the country’s religious and ethnic minorities. Among them are the Kurds, who comprise 10 per cent of Syria’s population, which stood at 22 million in 2010.

The Druze in southern Syria have also resisted the new order, as well Alawite coastal areas where authorities crushed what they described as an insurgency there in March. But the SDF holds control of areas where most of Syria's energy, electricity and commodities are produced.

Thomas Barrack, the US envoy to both Turkey and Syria, met Mr Abdi in eastern Syria on Monday. A Kurdish source said Mr Barrack might travel to Damascus on Tuesday. He has good ties with Mr Al Shara and has sought to bring the two sides together.

A similar meeting that Mr Barrack had arranged in July failed to take place. The main point of contention is the refusal of the SDF to disband, an ultimate goal of Mr Al Shara. He is allied with Turkey, which views the SDF as an offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

