Lebanese government suspends Hezbollah-linked NGO after Beirut rock projector show

The Lebanese government has suspended the work of a Hezbollah-linked NGO for its role in projecting the images of two former Hezbollah leaders on Beirut's landmark Pigeon Rock in Raouche neighbourhood.
The cabinet suspended the licence of the Rissalat association until an investigation is completed, despite the opposition of the organisation, Hezbollah and at least one minister appointed by it.
Rissalat was responsible for projecting portraits of former Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah and his short-lived successor Hashem Safieddine at an event on September 25, against an order banning the display.
The association describes itself as one that seeks to spread arts and culture across Lebanon in creative formats.
Information Minister Paul Morcos said the decision was taken in an attempt to balance "maintaining public order on the one hand and respecting the freedom to establish associations guaranteed by the Constitution on the other."
Rissalat held a solidarity gathering against the move in Beirut's southern suburbs, while the cabinet session was ongoing.
Supporters of the association have condemned the government for focusing on the suspension instead of Israel's deadly daily attacks on south Lebanon.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was previously seeking to dissolve Rissalat entirely. He urged local authorities to prevent any unauthorised usage of landmarks.
In the end, the gathering was given permission to go ahead – but without the projection of the assassinated leaders.
Interior Minister Ahmed Al Hajjar had tabled the request for Rissalat's suspension on the cabinet agenda.
His ministry had accused the association of “violating laws governing public property, encroaching on it and using it for purposes other than those designated and for activities that affect public order without prior authorisation or approval.”
Judge Jamal Hajjar, the Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, has already questioned two people over the Raouche incident.
Mr Nasrallah, the long-time former leader of Hezbollah, and his successor and cousin Mr Safieddine were killed just over a year ago in separate Israeli air strikes while it increased its bombing campaign on Lebanon.
Most of Hezbollah's leadership and commanders were killed, and much of its weaponry was destroyed. Days later, Israel invaded Lebanon.
Israel continues to occupy at least five points of Lebanese territory and bomb the country daily, defying the terms of a ceasefire deal that brought much of the fighting to an end last November.
Hezbollah is under severe pressure domestically and internationally to disarm, but is resisting the move.
Much of Monday's cabinet session was devoted to discuss the Lebanese army's first report on its efforts to break up the group's infrastructure south of the Litani River.
