Children killed in Gaza as Israel continues strikes hours after Trump tells them to stop

At least six Palestinians, including two children, have been killed in strikes hours after US President Donald Trump ordered Israel to halt bombardment of Gaza following Hamas's positive response to a 20-point plan to end the war, local authorities said on Saturday.

Israel struck a house in Gaza city and a tent where displaced people were sheltering in the southern area of Khan Younis, official news agency Wafa reported.

“It was a very violent night, during which the [Israeli army] carried out dozens of air strikes and artillery shelling on Gaza city and other areas in the Strip, despite President Trump's call to halt the bombing,” civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told AFP. He added that Israel destroyed 20 homes overnight.

Israel had escalated its advance into Gaza city over the past month, ordering one million people – half of the Strip's entire population – to leave. Many, unable to due to security and financial reasons, remained in their homes and tents. Israel said it would categorise all those who remained as “terrorists”.

Hamas on Friday submitted a generally positive response to the US peace proposal for Gaza, and agreed to release all living and dead Israeli hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Saturday said Israel is preparing for the “immediate implementation” of the first step of Mr Trump's plan for the release of hostages.

Shortly afterwards, Israeli media reported the country's military had been instructed to reduce offensive operations in Gaza.

The Israeli military chief of staff told forces in a statement to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of Mr Trump’s plan, without mentioning whether there would be a reduction of military activity in Gaza.

Hamas said it is prepared to enter into negotiations to iron out the details of the agreement.

After the group issued a statement addressing his proposal, Mr Trump said he believes Hamas are ready for peace.

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly!" he wrote.

In a video released later on Friday on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump thanked the countries that worked on the peace plan, naming Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan.

“This is a big day,” he said from the Oval Office of the White House. “We'll see how it all turns out; we have to get the final word down in concrete.”

He added that everyone was going to be “treated fairly”.

