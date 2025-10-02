US imposes sanctions on networks supporting Iran's missile and aircraft programmes

The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on alleged Iranian weapons procurement networks, a punishment intended to support recently reimposed UN penalties against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The US Treasury Department said it was targeting 21 companies and 17 individuals "involved in networks that facilitate the acquisition of sensitive goods and technology" for Iran's ballistic missile and military aircraft programmes.

Washington accused the sanctioned networks of posing a "significant threat to US service members in the Middle East, US commercial ships transiting international waters and civilians".

“The Iranian regime’s support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threaten the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world,” said Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury. “Under President [Donald] Trump’s leadership, we will deny the regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives.”

The designations come after Iran was hit with snapback sanctions by the UN at the weekend over what western powers say is Tehran's failure to adhere to a 2015 deal to regulate its nuclear programme. Britain, France and Germany last month launched the process at the UN to reinstate the sanctions, saying Tehran was in breach of its commitments.

Under the deal reached between world powers and Iran in 2015, Iran agreed to limit uranium enrichment to levels, in exchange for economic sanctions being lifted. The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency, meanwhile, is monitoring Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The snapback mechanism’s purpose was to swiftly reimpose all sanctions in place before the deal, without being vetoed by UN Security Council members, including permanent members Russia and China, in the event that Iran was non-compliant.

Last month, Britain, France and Germany − known as the E3 − notified UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council president that they were triggering the procedure. That began a 30-day window during which a new resolution to continue sanctions relief for Iran had to be adopted to avoid the restrictions being reimposed. Last-ditch efforts to do so failed.

The US designations are the first to be imposed by Mr Trump's administration since snapback sanctions came into effect last week. Iran's already reeling economy is set to deteriorate further as inflationary pressures mount. Its currency has continued to lose value against the US dollar since sanctions were reimposed.

UAE%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EMen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saif%20Al%20Zaabi%2C%20Salem%20Al%20Marzooqi%2C%20Zayed%20Al%20Ansaari%2C%20Saud%20Abdulaziz%20Rahmatalla%2C%20Adel%20Shanbih%2C%20Ahmed%20Khamis%20Al%20Blooshi%2C%20Abdalla%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Khaled%20Al%20Hammadi%2C%20Mohammed%20Khamis%20Khalaf%2C%20Mohammad%20Fahad%2C%20Abdulla%20Al%20Arimi.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mozah%20Al%20Zeyoudi%2C%20Haifa%20Al%20Naqbi%2C%20Ayesha%20Al%20Mutaiwei.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Freezer tips Always make sure food is completely cool before freezing.

If you’re cooking in large batches, divide into either family-sized or individual portions to freeze.

Ensure the food is well wrapped in foil or cling film. Even better, store in fully sealable, labelled containers or zip-lock freezer bags.

The easiest and safest way to defrost items such as the stews and sauces mentioned is to do so in the fridge for several hours or overnight.

The Old Slave and the Mastiff Patrick Chamoiseau Translated from the French and Creole by Linda Coverdale

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

TCL INFO Teams:

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

When December 14-17

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh135,000 Engine 1.6L turbo Gearbox Six speed automatic with manual and sports mode Power 165hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 240Nm @ 1,400rpm 0-100kph: 9.2 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKinetic%207%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202018%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rick%20Parish%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clean%20cooking%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Self-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results: 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 (PA) | Group 1 US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres Winner: Goshawke, Fernando Jara (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer) 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) | Listed $250,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Silva, Oisin Murphy, Pia Brendt 7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) | Conditions $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m Winner: Golden Jaguar, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash 8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) | Group 3 $200,000 (D) | 1,200m Winner: Drafted, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m Winner: Capezzano, Mickael Barzalona, Sandeep Jadhav 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m Winner: Oasis Charm, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m Winner: Escalator, Christopher Hayes, Charlie Fellowes