UN sanctions on Iran to add inflationary pressure as currency crisis deepens

Iran's already-reeling economy is set to deteriorate further as inflationary pressure mounts and its currency continues to lose value against the dollar after the UN reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

The sanctions took effect on Saturday after Britain, France and Germany launched the snapback process at the UN last month, claiming Tehran has failed to adhere to a 2015 treaty regulating the country's nuclear energy programme.

From an economic standpoint, the sanctions include a freeze on selected Iranian assets around the world and a travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities. Countries are authorised by the UN to inspect consignments carried by Iran Air Cargo and the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines.

Iran's currency, the rial, which has been wobbling since the European trio launched the snapback sanctions process, has continued its decline. It was trading at more than 1,131,000 to the US dollar on the parallel market on Sunday, according to Bonbast.com, which monitors unofficial exchange rates.

Tehran has been grappling with the currency crisis for several months as its economy has struggled under US sanctions.

In August, an Iranian parliament economic commission backed a move to remove four zeroes from the rial to make trading simpler. The move needs approval from higher authorities.

The drop in the rial is likely to further weigh on inflation in the country, said Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, founder and chief executive of the Bourse & Bazaar Foundation think tank.

"The rise in the free market exchange rate and the growing spread between that and the regulated rate used by Iranian importers and exporters will add inflationary pressure," he said.

Inflationary pressure

Consumer prices have been steadily rising, with the inflation rate up more than 42 per cent annually in August, the latest report from the Statistics Centre of Iran said.

The International Monetary Fund expects Iran’s inflation rate to rise to 43.3 per cent this year, from 32.6 per cent in 2024, before slightly easing to 42.5 per cent next year.

"The main driver of inflation in Iran is the ongoing pressure on the balance of payments," Mr Batmanghelidj said. "Iran earns less from imports than it needs to meet domestic demand for imports and to fund the government budget."

It is not yet clear if snapback sanctions will make this problem worse but Iran’s oil exports are unlikely to fall significantly, he said.

"China has a strategic interest in continuing to buy Iranian oil even in the face of UN sanctions," Mr Batmanghelidj added. "This may mitigate the impact of the new sanctions on inflation."

Iran has remained defiant, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying "the Iranian people will not give in to bullying".

The UN's "invocation of the so-called snapback mechanism is nothing but a blatant abuse of process", he said on X on Sunday. "Terminated sanctions cannot be revived and any attempt to do is null and void".

Growing strains

Iran's economy has already been suffering under the extraneous sanctions reimposed by the US in 2018 after US President Donald Trump, in his previous term, withdrew the US from the nuclear deal. The sanctions are yet to be lifted. The country is also on the Financial Action Task Force's blacklist.

"The US sanctions reimposed by Trump in 2018 are far broader and more restrictive than the UN sanctions now in effect," said Mr Batmanghelidj.

"The new measures don’t represent a major change in Iran’s ability to engage in global trade. But there will be an impact on business and consumer sentiment – the path to a new diplomatic agreement and broad sanctions relief just got a lot more difficult."

The Iranian economy contracted by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of the calendar year that started in late March, the SCI said. It was the first time in four years that the agency reported economic contraction.

The IMF forecasts Iran’s economic growth will flatline at 0.3 per cent in 2025, down from 3.5 per cent in 2024. It is forecast to expand 1.1 per cent next year, IMF data indicates.

"For the last 15 years, Iranian economic policy has focused on weathering the sanctions without actually making deep transformations to the Iranian economy – the push for a 'resistance economy' was a superficial project," Mr Batmanghelidj said.

"As Iran finds itself under UN sanctions again, without a clear pathway to new negotiations, policymakers will need to ask themselves how best to retool the economy to respond to sanctions as a permanent state of affairs.

"There are lots of ideas about this among Iranian economists and business leaders. For example, there are calls to embrace industrial policy but the political consensus needs to catch up."

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under 'snapback', measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

